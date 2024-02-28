Google and Meta Are Scrambling to Fix Their Oversensitive AI Models

Google and Meta’s artificial intelligence models need insensitivity training. Both companies are contending with backlash following the release of their latest AI language models, and the consensus is that the tech giants may have made their models too sensitive.

A few weeks ago, Google updated its Gemini web app to include an image generation tool, and it didn’t take long for people to notice a problem: the image generator declined to produce certain content. In one example, when a user asked the generator to create a picture of a white cowboy, Gemini refused to do so , writing that “focusing on a character’s ethnicity can contribute to harmful stereotypes and assumptions.” When the user then asked for a picture of a black cowboy, the generator created the images immediately.

In a blog post apologizing for the problem, Google senior vice president Prabhkar Raghavan wrote that in an effort to emphasize diversity in the kinds of images generated by Gemini, the model became “way more cautious than we intended and refused to answer certain prompts entirely — wrongly interpreting some very anodyne prompts as sensitive.” Currently, the image generator is unavailable as Google works on a fix.

Over at Meta, developers are working to address a similar problem: A perception among researchers and senior leadership at the company that Llama 2, currently the company’s flagship AI model, can be useless when dealing with any topic that could be considered sensitive, according to a report from The Information.