How AI Will Shape Search in 2025

The artificial intelligence industry could be in for a chaotic 2025. Industry insiders say that between a big-tech-friendly Trump presidency, lawsuits between publishers and AI providers, and rapid shifts in how people find information on the internet, the industry is poised for a surprise-filled year.

Andy Sack, a former consultant to Microsoft leader Satya Nadella and co-founder and co-CEO of Seattle-based AI consulting firm Forum3, says that most C-suite executives “don’t know how much AI is going to impact their business starting in 2025 and definitely in 2026.” Sack predicts that the rate at which AI will change “not just the business world but our lives as consumers” will have a more significant impact in 2025 than the presidential election. Here’s what could be coming down the pike. Watch the throne Sack believes that one of the first societal staples that will be forever changed by AI in 2025 is internet search, and that Google, once the undisputed arbiter of information on the internet, will have to fend off several strong challengers to the search throne. “The selling of links and AdWords is arguably the best monopoly and money machine that’s ever been created by mankind,” says Sack, but just getting a link to a relevant page isn’t enough anymore.

“Consumers want answers and actions,” says Sack, and apps like Perplexity and ChatGPT’s search mode enable that more direct experience. Google has dipped a toe in the AI search pond with its AI Overviews, although an embarrassing launch full of factual errors didn’t engender trust in the tool from the public. Plus, with Google’s search business recently being labeled a monopoly by a federal judge who demanded that changes be made by August 2025, the internet titan is in a vulnerable position. Sack isn’t ready to count Google out just yet. That company has recently seen a big win with the launch of Notebook LM, an AI app that enables users to upload documents and create a podcast in which two AI-generated “hosts” discuss the content. Still, he says that “the search market is going to change and consumer behavior is going to change.” In light of Google’s lessening search dominance, business owners with a robust online component should seriously rethink their discoverability strategy. Nigel Daley, co-founder and COO of e-commerce discoverability platform Vantage Discovery, says that entrepreneurs will need to enrich their data “to describe not just what the product is, but why it’s useful and how to use it.”

“It all comes down to embellishing your product catalog data with semantic meaning,” explains Daley. The search startup exec says that current SEO strategies are designed to capture the “what” of products, but not the “why” or “how.” As generative AI search gains in popularity, Daley believes that SEO strategies will change to focus on the factors that distinguish a product from its competitors, which may help secure higher placement when consumers ask AI assistants for product recommendations. Whose data is it? As use cases for AI proliferate, 2025 could also be an explosive year for laws and regulations regarding the creation and use of AI. Several notable publishers and authors have sued creators of AI models for allegedly training those models on copyrighted materials without obtaining permission, and the act of training models on publicly available data, such as YouTube videos and social media posts, currently exists in a legal gray area. Arguably, the most notable of these cases is The New York Times’ lawsuit against OpenAI, but the case is still in discovery, and a court date hasn’t been set. AI companies will also have to contend with differing regulations across state and country borders. For example, the European Union’s hardline stance on AI regulations means that several cutting-edge AI applications and features currently available in the United States have still not been released widely in the EU. California governor Gavin Newsom has in recent months signed legislation requiring AI companies to disclose their training data, but the law won’t take effect until 2026.