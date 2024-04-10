How Small Businesses Are Using OpenAI’s New GPT-4 Turbo With Vision

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI is rolling out an upgraded version of its flagship generative AI model, GPT-4 Turbo. The new version, GPT-4 Turbo With Vision, can process images, meaning users can upload photos and videos to the model. For example, one could upload a photo of a chessboard and ask the AI to recommend the next move.

Companies with early access to the tool have already demonstrated how it can be used to assist with tasks like coding or to glean insights from visual imagery. In a series of tweets from the official OpenAI Developers account, OpenAI cited three companies that are using GPT-4 Turbo With Vision.

AI startup Cognition Labs recently introduced Devin, an AI chatbot capable of developing code from natural language prompts. For example, a Devin user asked the tool to make a small fix to a webpage. Not only did the coding tool work, but it also opened an internet browser to view the webpage and visually confirm the changes. OpenAI also shared a new vision-enabled tool from the weight loss and nutrition startup HealthifyMe. The tool, named Healthify Snap, allows users to take a picture of their meal and get AI-driven advice and nutritional details from the company’s AI-powered chatbot, Ria. For example, a user took a photo of their chicken and rice bowl and received feedback from Ria that the white rice could raise the user’s blood sugar. The user was then encouraged to go for a 15-minute walk and to try brown rice or quinoa next time.

The final example came from tech startup Tldraw, which has developed Make Real, a tool that enables users to draw up a concept for a website and then automatically develop and edit it. For example, a user created a feedback page for a website. The user drew a simple text box meant for customers to leave feedback about a hypothetical product. In seconds, the sketch was converted into a working webpage, complete with a title, an interactive text box, and a “submit” button.