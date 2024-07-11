How These 2 Vista Equity-Backed Data Companies Scored a Win-Win Acquisition

Jebbit, a company that helps businesses gather critical data about their customers through AI-powered mobile experiences, has been acquired by BlueConic, a platform that compiles and organizes customer data for marketing teams. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will help BlueConic pursue its goal of creating the industry’s “first-ever operating system for customer data,” the company said in a statement. Jebbit landed on the Inc. 5000 in 2021 and 2022.

Jebbit and BlueConic are both based in Boston and are both portfolio companies of Austin-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, which acquired BlueConic in 2021 and Jebbit in 2022. Jebbit CEO Tom Coburn and BlueConic CEO Cory Munchbach are both graduates of Boston College, which is where Coburn co-founded Jebbit in 2011. BlueConic was founded in 2010 and has more than 300 clients, including Heineken, Hearst Newspapers, and ING.

Jebbit helps brands gather more data from potential customers by designing mobile experiences in which consumers are encouraged to take quizzes, vote in live polls, and swipe through interactive lookbooks. This kind of personal customer information, referred to in the marketing world as “declared data,” gives organizations a fuller picture of their target audience’s interests and helps inform future marketing decisions. The information being collected isn’t too dissimilar to what you could collect from a survey, but Coburn says his interactive quizzes are much more scalable than Jebbit’s competitors because people can directly interact with them on social media. Jebbit’s clients include L’Oreal, PepsiCo, and the NFL. Coburn says that the vast majority of Jebbit clients use the data collected through the quizzes and polls to create segmented, personalized marketing emails.

Last summer, BlueConic held an internal strategy day where the company’s leaders discussed potential mergers and acquisitions. Munchbach wanted to acquire a company that would help BlueConic stand out as a data platform built specifically for marketers and saw Jebbit as a way to help marketers collect highly-specific data in real time. When Munchbach approached Coburn about a potential acquisition earlier this year, he wasn’t surprised. He’d always assumed Jebbit would eventually become part of a larger data platform.