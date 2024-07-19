How to Apply for Anthropic and Menlo Ventures’ $100 Million AI Startup Fund

Anthropic, one of the fastest-growing artificial intelligence companies in the world, launched on Wednesday a $100 million startup fund in partnership with investor Menlo Ventures to “fuel the next generation of AI startups.” Startups can now apply to the fund, which will dole out investments of at least $100,000.

In an interview, Menlo partner Tim Tully says that the Anthology Fund, as it’s called, will invest in businesses building AI for a wide variety of use cases, but he’s most interested in companies creating infrastructure for developers to build AI applications on, like developer experience platforms, safety tools, and middleware. Tully is also actively looking for businesses using AI for “novel applications” in verticals including healthcare, law, fintech, and biology. While applicants aren’t required to use Anthropic’s AI models, Tully said it might improve their chances at being selected.

As for what kinds of companies he’s hoping to see apply, Tully says he’d love to fund a startup that is developing solutions for hosting and maintaining a workforce of AI-powered agents. “Agents are going to be massive,” he says. “A place to run agents would be a strong example of infrastructure that Anthropic could potentially use.” One type of company that Menlo and Anthropic have no plans to invest in, though, is another large language provider. These investments are meant to complement Anthropic, Tully says, not serve as a competitor. Although it isn’t necessary to apply, Tully notes that entrepreneurs looking to stand out from the pack should include a demo or video of their product in action. “Anyone can make a deck,” says Tully, “showing a demo or proof of concept of what you’re building is just 10 times more powerful.”

Startups that are selected for investment will get access to business development teams at both Menlo Ventures and Anthropic, $25,000 in free credits for Anthropic’s AI models, and office space in Menlo’s San Francisco and Menlo Park offices. Portfolio companies will also participate in quarterly technology deep dives and biannual demo days with Menlo and Anthropic leaders.

To efficiently get through the list, Tully says Menlo and Anthropic are currently building AI software to automatically score and rank the applications. Once ranked, Tully and his colleagues will review the top applications on a rolling basis, as there is no deadline to apply. Selected teams will be invited to present their visions before an investment decision is made. The process is intended to be much faster than a typical VC courtship. This is more “we’re going to reach out, do a couple Zooms, and then decide,” Tully says. As an engineer himself and the former CTO of Splunk, Tully says he’s one of the few VCs who truly understands artificial intelligence and machine learning, which he describes as both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that if he’s presented with an AI application, he can put his CTO hat on and ask himself if the tech would’ve been useful for his old developer team. The curse, he says, is that he’ll sometimes see an application and think, “‘I could build that in a weekend, that’s not hard.’ I’ve caught myself a couple times where I wish I hadn’t had that kind of insight.”