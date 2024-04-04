How Zola Is Using AI to Solve a Customer Pain Point

Running a business with a co-founder can be a lot like planning a wedding; you have to work with a partner to make a series of tough decisions and split up the duties based on each person’s strengths. Deciding how to split those duties, both in running a business and in planning a wedding, is something that needs to get done at the outset, or else one partner could end up shouldering too much responsibility.

The online wedding planning company Zola is turning to artificial intelligence to just that. Zola recently launched Split The Decisions , a generative AI-powered chatbot that asseses the individual stregnths of couples and assigns them wedding-planning tasks that play to those stregnths. Shan-Lyn Ma , Zola’s co-founder and co-CEO, says that over the past year she’s noticed an uptick in frustration among engaged couples, where one partner feels that they’re handling nearly all the “mental load” of planning a wedding. Ma, who is “ecstatic about the possibilities that AI unlocks,” says AI can help partners divide and conquer.

In a survey of around 7,000 couples getting married in 2024, Zola found that among millennial couples in heteronormative relationships, only seven percent of women felt their male partner spent equal time wedding planning. The survey also found that seven percent of couples are already using AI tools to plan their wedding, and that 36 percent are considering the tech.

Built on a customized version of ChatGPT and available for free in OpenAI’s GPT Store, Split the Decisions has users start by entering the date, location, and size of their wedding, and then add details like their major concerns, their biggest priorities, and the style they envision for the event. For the last step, the chatbot asks the couple about their individual strengths, with questions like “Who is more detail-oriented and enjoys organizing?” and “Who prefers handling logistical details, like negotiating with vendors or coordinating schedules?” Once completed, the chatbot assignments both partners a list of tasks, complete with links to Zola’s many online tools.