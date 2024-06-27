Hulu’s Diane von Furstenberg Documentary Unwraps the Strategy Behind Her Iconic Dress

The new documentary ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ reveals how the legendary designer came up with her iconic wrap dress, and how she made it a phenomenon.

To create a product that breaks through the noise and makes an impact, you need to offer something at the right place, at the right time, and for the right price. Diane von Furstenberg did all three.

In the new Hulu documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge, the iconic fashion designer recounted the story of how she came up with the original idea for her iconic “wrap dress,” and how she used marketing, word of mouth, and smart pricing to turn her creation into a cultural phenomenon.

At 27, von Furstenberg had recently separated from her husband, Prince Egon von Furstenberg, and was starting a career as a fashion designer. One of her earliest backers was Diana Vreeland, Vogue’s editor-in-chief from 1964 to 1971, who was just as impressed by von Furstenberg’s overall vision as she was by her designs. She said in the documentary that “she didn’t come in with an idea, she came in with a package and a product. She wasn’t just a person with a dream, she came in with a whole thing digested, fixed and arranged.” A year later, von Furstenberg was watching coverage of the then-unfolding watergate scandal on TV, and saw Richard Nixon’s daughter, Julie Nixon, defending her father while wearing one of Von Furstenberg’s wrap tops, an open blouse that is wrapped around and then tied into a knot, with a matching skirt. Von Furtstenberg wondered, what if the two pieces were combined into a dress? The wrap dress was born.

To get the word out about her new product, von Furstenberg made an advertisement for the magazine Women’s Wear Daily, featuring her wearing the dress. The tagline on the advertisement was: “Feel like a woman, wear a dress!” The garment was an instant hit, coming at the right time, in the right place, for the right price.

In the documentary, von Furstenberg biographer Gioia Diliberto and New York Times’ fashion director Vanessa Friedman explained that in the ’70s, women who wanted to be taken seriously in the workplace were conditioned to tamp down their sexuality and dress like men. When the wrap dress was released in 1974, it appealed to a generation of women who wanted to feel powerful on their own terms. Von Furstenberg herself says that one of the main reasons the dress took off in the way it did was due to its price of $86 (that’s just $548 in 2024 dollars). “It became the first dress for so many people for their first job, their first interview, their first prom,” she says. Seemingly overnight, von Furstenberg was making 25,000 dresses a week. By the time she appeared on the cover of Newsweek at 28 years old, she’d sold over one million of them.