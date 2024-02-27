Klarna Says Its New AI Assistant Is Outperforming Customer Service Representatives

The fintech company’s co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski expects its ChatGPT-powered AI assistant to drive an estimated $40 million in new profit in 2024.

Klarna has a new employee of the month: artificial intelligence.

The Swedish fintech giant quietly launched an AI assistant around four weeks ago that has since handled 2.3 million conversations, accounting for roughly two-thirds of Klarna’s customer service chats for the month, according to the company. That adds up to the work of 700 full-time human agents.

Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Inc. he expects the ChatGPT-powered customer service assistant to drive an estimated $40 million in profit improvement this year, adding that he’d “never seen us launch something that had such an impact in a single day.” Most customer service chats on Klarna are about issues related to orders, often with requests for refunds and returns. Siemiatkowski said the assistant has been trained over the past nine months to help customers resolve problems, though it doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally approve refunds. While Siemiatkowski declined to go into detail about how the assistant was trained in collaboration with OpenAI, he did liken the process to training a human agent.

“You can’t just give the code of conduct to an agent and expect them to help the customer in a productive way,” Siemiatkowski says. “It’s the same here, you just have to be very specific and granular about how you onboard the assistant so it can do its job properly.”

The AI assistant’s ability to not just make suggestions but take action has led to a 25 percent drop in repeat inquiries and has brought the average time for a customer service issue to be resolved from 11 minutes to just two, according to the company. One major factor of the assistant’s success is its ability to communicate in more than 35 languages, which the company said has resulted in a “massive improvement in communication with local immigrant and expat communities.” Klarna has traditionally relied on outsourced customer service solutions, which provide the company with a few thousand agents. While Siemiatkowski says he doesn’t expect Klarna’s new AI assistant to eliminate any jobs, he adds that “that’s really a question for our customer service companies.”