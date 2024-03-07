LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman’s Emotionally Intelligent AI Just Got an Upgrade

Inflection, an AI startup co-founded by Hoffman, launched a new version of its empathy-focused large language model, which the company says is nearly as intelligent as ChatGPT.

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman just stepped up his AI game.

Inflection, an AI startup co-founded by Hoffman, DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, and former DeepMind principal scientist Karén Simonyan, has launched Inflection-2.5, the newest and most advanced version of its empathy-focused large language model yet. According to tests run by Inflection, the new model is nearly as intelligent as ChatGPT.

Inflection-2.5 will power Pi, the company’s free AI chatbot. Inflection says that Pi has been designed from the ground up to “empathetic, helpful, and safe,” and is intended to be used primarily as a personal companion rather than as a workplace tool. To simulate empathy and emotional intelligence (EQ), the AI model goes through a process referred to as “empathetic fine-tuning,” in which it is trained on large datasets of deeply emotional conversations between real people. Through this process, the model learns how to respond to people dealing with complicated personal issues. When using Pi, users can expect the chatbot to have a generally-informal tone, described by the company as “kind and curious.” Pi makes ample use of emojis, can crack jokes, and will ask follow-up questions to get to know you better.

Now, with the release of Inflection-2.5, the company says they’re “adding IQ to Pi’s exceptional EQ.” According to Inflection’s own testing, the 2.5 model is roughly 94 percent as effective as GPT-4, OpenAI’s current top-of-the-line AI model, at accomplishing IQ-related tasks, while using 60 percent less compute power for training.

According to Inflection, the updated model is much better at coding and math and has real-time internet search capabilities, so Pi can stay up to date on current events. The company also shared that it had surpassed a daily active user count of more than 1 million people. Inflection is unique from other AI companies in that it isn’t actively trying to build artificial general intelligence (AI that could outperform humans at most tasks) but is instead focused on advanced applied AI, which the company says “is the safest way to harness the benefits of these new technologies.”