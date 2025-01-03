Meta Deleted Its Controversial AI Profiles. Here’s Why

On Friday, images of Instagram accounts labeled “AI managed by Meta” began circulating on social media platforms. But following online backlash, the Facebook and Instagram parent company deleted the accounts, which featured AI-generated imagery and text, and said that they were not new products, but rather remnants of an early AI test from 2023. Of course, that didn’t stop the internet from getting angry.

One widely shared account was for an AI persona named Liv with the handle @himamaliv. The account’s bio described Liv as a “proud Black queer moma of 2 & truth-teller ♥️🌈 Your realest source for life’s ups & downs. Let’s chat (available in the US).” Other accounts had specific focuses, like answering dating questions or serving as a kind grandfather figure. None of these accounts had posted in several months. Quickly, people began criticizing them. Some compared the AI-powered personas to the Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror, while others used it as proof of the “dead internet theory,” a conspiracy theory that the majority of the internet is currently made up of AI and bot-created content. Most users were in agreement that they didn’t like the personas, with differing theories as to why Meta would have rolled them out. One X user suggested that Meta intends to use these AI accounts to artificially drive up engagement to “mask their declining numbers so advertisers don’t start fleeing.” The outrage got even louder once users realized they couldn’t block the accounts.

