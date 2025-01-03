Meta Deleted Its Controversial AI Profiles. Here’s Why
Meta still has plans to use AI to drive engagement on its platforms, though.
BY BEN SHERRY, STAFF REPORTER @BENLUCASSHERRY
Photo: Getty Images
On Friday, images of Instagram accounts labeled “AI managed by Meta” began circulating on social media platforms. But following online backlash, the Facebook and Instagram parent company deleted the accounts, which featured AI-generated imagery and text, and said that they were not new products, but rather remnants of an early AI test from 2023. Of course, that didn’t stop the internet from getting angry.
One widely shared account was for an AI persona named Liv with the handle @himamaliv. The account’s bio described Liv as a “proud Black queer moma of 2 & truth-teller ♥️🌈 Your realest source for life’s ups & downs. Let’s chat (available in the US).” Other accounts had specific focuses, like answering dating questions or serving as a kind grandfather figure. None of these accounts had posted in several months.
Quickly, people began criticizing them. Some compared the AI-powered personas to the Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror, while others used it as proof of the “dead internet theory,” a conspiracy theory that the majority of the internet is currently made up of AI and bot-created content.
Most users were in agreement that they didn’t like the personas, with differing theories as to why Meta would have rolled them out. One X user suggested that Meta intends to use these AI accounts to artificially drive up engagement to “mask their declining numbers so advertisers don’t start fleeing.” The outrage got even louder once users realized they couldn’t block the accounts.
Social media users also speculated about a recent interview between the Financial Times and Meta vice-president of product for generative AI Connor Hayes, in which Hayes said that “we expect these AIs to actually, over time, exist on our platforms, kind of in the same way that accounts do. They’ll have bios and profile pictures and be able to generate and share content powered by AI on the platform – that’s where we see all of this going.” The goal, he said, was to make Meta’s apps “more entertaining and engaging.”
But this afternoon, Meta began deleting the AI-powered profiles. In an emailed statement, Meta spokesperson Liz Sweeney told Inc. that the company had taken down the profiles to fix a bug that had disabled users from blocking the accounts, and said that there had been confusion regarding Hayes’s interview. Sweeney said that “the recent Financial Times article was about our vision for AI characters existing on our platforms over time, not announcing any new product,” and that “the accounts referenced are from a test we launched at Connect in 2023. These were managed by humans and were part of an early experiment we did with AI characters.”
Meta declined to answer questions about the future of its AI-powered accounts, but from the reaction, it’s clear Meta has a lot of work to do if it wants bots like these to have a tangible impact on user engagement.
