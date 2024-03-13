Microsoft Is Rolling Out a New AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool for Businesses

Microsoft is beefing up its cybersecurity offerings with an AI-powered upgrade.

The tech giant will bring Copilot, its generative AI assistant, to its portfolio of cybersecurity services on April 1. Microsoft says the new product, Copilot for Security, will help businesses of all sizes analyze, summarize, and respond to cyber-crises in the immediate aftermath of an incident, and help less experienced personnel increase their efficiency. The product will be available as a standalone portal that can connect to an organization’s cybersecurity network or as an embedded experience within Microsoft’s suite of cybersecurity products, like Defender and Sentinel.

Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s vice president of security, says that Copilot for Security can help business leaders better understand cybersecurity incidents, regardless of their IT skill level. As part of the response to most incidents, IT and cybersecurity professionals are expected to write summaries for their superiors and peers, but distilling complicated information about these attacks into a report can be a time-consuming and difficult process. Copilot, on the other hand, can analyze the entirety of an incident and near-instantly generate a customized summary for a reader of any skill level. In a study conducted by Microsoft, 147 experienced security professionals were asked to summarize a cybersecurity incident and were graded based on how many of 15 key facts were included in the summary. Professionals who were allowed to use Copilot to write their summaries had an average of 6.95 of these facts, versus 4.67 in essays from users who didn’t have the tool. The study also found that Copilot users produced higher-quality writing, according to the AI model that graded the essays.

In addition to summarization, Copilot can analyze and automatically reverse-engineer malware scripts, suggest next steps for responding to incidents, and link directly to other applications. That means the next time one of your employees falls for a phishing scam, your security professional might get a prompt from Copilot to reset that employee’s password.

Microsoft’s testing has also shown Copilot to be remarkably useful in assisting employees who have basic IT skills but no security expertise. In another Microsoft study, this time of 149 cybersecurity novices, the subjects who were allowed to use Copilot to write their incident summaries had an average of 10.6 of the key facts, 80 percent higher than the 5.9 average scored by the control group’s essays. If Copilot can enable less-experienced employees to accomplish more, it could help smaller businesses beef up their security practices without breaking the bank. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for an information analyst is $122,000, but the average salary for a computer support specialist, essentially an entry-level IT technician, was just $59,660.