Microsoft Says Its AI Copilot Tool Is Already Cutting Costs and Growing Revenue

During an online presentation this week in which Microsoft executives highlighted new generative AI-powered updates to their suite of business applications, the company stated that G&J Pepsi Bottlers, the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the United States , has used Microsoft’s AI Copilot to increase efficiencies in how it manages the workload of its technicians. As a result, the company has cut operating expenses by 6.6 percent and increased revenue by 8 percent since it began using the tool, according to Microsoft.

G&J’s technicians are tasked with repairing and installing appliances such as vending machines, soda fountains, and ice machines. Previously, a field logistics associate would need to manually find the best person for specific work orders by sifting through spreadsheets. But Copilot can search for “the right combination of skills, location, and availability” to surface a list of possible candidates who fit the job. Once a technician has been selected, they get a notification on their Microsoft Field Service mobile app, which includes a listing of important details of the job. If a technician is in a rush, they can use the Copilot to summarize the key points of the work order in a few sentences.

“Previously, G&J technicians would have to find all of this information manually,” says Andreas Kleiner, a Microsoft principal program manager. “They would have to search multiple excel spreadsheets, hand-written notebooks, and batch systems. Having everything gathered in real time and available on the technician’s mobile device is a huge time saver.”