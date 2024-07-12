Never Mind! HR Company Lattice Decided to Bring AIs Into the Org Chart — Then Decided Against It

In an interview, the San Francisco-based HR platform’s CEO told Inc. that placeholderthe best way to safely use AI agents is to treat them like humans. But now it’s scrapping that controversial plan.

After announcing plans on Tuesday to allow clients to create official employment records for AI-powered digital agents, San Francisco-based human resources platform and four-time Inc. 5000 honoree Lattice has reversed course following online backlash.

On Tuesday, Lattice announced that clients would be able to plug AI agents — entities capable of autonomously taking action across a set environment — into Lattice’s platform to be onboarded, set personal goals, and be assigned a direct manager. The company’s CEO, Sarah Franklin, told Inc. that by treating AI agents just like any human employee, businesses can take advantage of their utility while still “holding them accountable” to the company’s goals. But on Friday, after a LinkedIn post from Franklin announcing the plans received hundreds of negative comments, representatives for Lattice informed Inc. that the company would no longer be moving forward with its plans for AI agents.

Franklin, who took over the CEO job from Lattice co-founder Jack Altman in January, told Inc. in an interview on Thursday that a growing number of businesses are integrating AI agents. Internally, Franklin said, Lattice makes use of Piper, a digital sales development representative that attempts to generate leads by engaging with potential customers on websites. If you’ve ever gone to a website and encountered a chatbot in the bottom-right corner of the page, you get the picture.

There are some obvious reasons why these AI agents are attractive to business leaders. They don’t take breaks, they can speak many languages, they can be in many places at once, and they can’t unionize. That being said, Franklin acknowledged that AI agents can make mistakes, as it “only takes a second to destroy a brand through a bad interaction.” Lattice came to the conclusion that the best way to ensure an AI agent adheres to its employer’s values was to bring them into the HR ecosystem. Prior to the company’s decision to reverse course, Franklin said that an AI agent brought into Lattice could be retrained on a company’s employee handbook and all the functional information it needs to complete its task, a process she compared to onboarding a human. If you were setting up a sales agent, for example, “you would tell it how persistent to be,” she said, “and you would give it a discount matrix, and you would tell it what concessions it’s willing to make.”

Like human onboarding, this process can also involve signing a confidentiality agreement. Currently, according to Franklin, “these AI agents are being hired in the dark. They’re being given confidential information to be trained on.” To Franklin, this is simply unacceptable. “You wouldn’t give a random person at your company confidential information and just say ‘go and have at it’ without an agreement,” she said.

Franklin also said the HR platform would provide a central location for an AI agent’s “manager” to monitor the agent’s actions and interactions and provide feedback. Like any other employee, if an agent isn’t contributing to the company’s goals, “then we need to have a conversation about whether you should still be employed.” Does that mean an AI agent can be fired? “Yes, it absolutely can be,” said Franklin, “our running joke is ‘do they quality for Cobra?’ ”

In the LinkedIn post, Franklin wrote that “we know this process will raise a lot of questions and we don’t yet have all the answers, but we want to help our customers find them.”