NYC Earthquake: How Brands From Casper to Skittles Reacted on Social Media

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked New York City and the surrounding region for around 30 seconds on April 5, interrupting meetings and distracting workers just hours before their weekend break. Brands were quick to hop online to verify that yes, that was an earthquake.

Companies such as TGI Fridays and Skittles posted on X (Twitter) with pithy jokes like “I’ll take my Skittles shaken today, I guess.” Casper, the DTC mattress brand, posted a slideshow of three tweet-like text posts of earthquake jokes on Instagram:

Also on Instagram, Shark Tank host and real estate entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran posted a video of herself pretending to stumble around in a bathtub while the Carole King song “I Feel The Earth Move” played in the background with the caption “Everyone in nyc right now.” In the comments, Corcoran’s fans praised her for being so quick to post, with one user writing “Barb give ur social girl a raise she’s on top of it.”

On LinkedIn, public speaker and social media influencer Gigi Robinson wrote that she had checked Threads right after the earthquake and found posts “from brand accounts that not only made me laugh but made me want to engage with their social teams personally,” shouting out meme-friendly brands like Teen Vogue, Revlon, and Snickers. Streeteasy, the NYC real estate company, wrote “I’m sorry for making fun of you, New Jersey.“