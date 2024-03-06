OpenAI Founders Say Elon Musk Wanted ‘Absolute Control’ in Response to Lawsuit

Several of OpenAI’s founders, including CEO Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman, former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and research scientists John Schulman and Wojciech Zaremba, have fired back at their former partner Elon Musk after Musk sued the company for breach of contract. And they brought receipts detailing the breakup between the two parties.

Musk, who was a founding partner of OpenAI, alleged in a lawsuit filed on February 29 that by switching from a nonprofit to a for-profit model and cultivating a close relationship with Microsoft, the company’s co-founders violated the mission detailed in their founding charter: to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AI capable of outperforming humans at most work) benefits all of humanity. But newly revealed emails between Musk, Altman, Brockman, and Sutskever show that Musk actually agreed that a for-profit model would be necessary for OpenAI to achieve AGI, and even suggested merging OpenAI with Tesla.

In an open letter posted Tuesday, the co-founders said that not long after OpenAI was founded in 2015, it became clear that a nonprofit structure would not be able to raise the billions needed to secure enough computer power to develop AGI. In late 2017, they decided to transition to a for-profit model. According to the founders, Musk “wanted majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO.” Musk withheld funding until a deal could be negotiated, leaving LinkedIn founder and former OpenAI board member Reid Hoffman to step in to cover salaries and operations. Musk and OpenAI were unable to come to terms on what his role in a for-profit version of OpenAI would be because, according to the founders, “we felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over OpenAI.”

In an email shared by OpenAI, dated January 31, 2018, Musk forwarded Sutskever and Brockman a message from a redacted sender that suggested “a for-profit pivot might create a more sustainable revenue stream over time.” But the sender cautioned that building out a product from scratch would be a lengthy process that would steal focus from AI research, and that it was unlikely any company could catch up to Google’s scale.

A more promising option, according to this unknown sender, “would be for OpenAI to attach to Tesla as its cash cow.” The idea was that by using OpenAI’s expertise to fast-track a fully functioning self-driving solution, which the unknown sender predicted could be accomplished in around two to three years, “we could sell a lot of cars/trucks.” Musk said that the unnamed sender was “exactly right” and that in his opinion, “Tesla is the only path that could even hope to hold a candle to Google.” Within a month, Musk had left his seat on OpenAI’s board, vowing to build his own AGI competitor within Tesla.