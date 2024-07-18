OpenAI Just Announced a New Model, and It’s Crazy Cheap

OpenAI just announced GPT-4o mini, a smaller, cheaper version of its flagship multimodal large language model, GPT-4o. The company says that it expects the new model to “significantly expand the range of applications built with AI by making intelligence much more affordable.” The new model is available for use via OpenAI’s API and within ChatGPT.

In a blog post announcing GPT-4o mini, OpenAI wrote that the new model is significantly cheaper than its larger sibling. To use OpenAI’s models, developers are charged depending on how many tokens (elements in a piece of text or image that are broken up and converted into data) are input into the model, or are generated by the model as an output.

For GPT-4o’s API, customers pay $5 for every million input tokens and $15 for every million output tokens. In comparison, GPT-4o mini only costs $0.15 for every million input tokens and $0.60 for every million output tokens. For some context, OpenAI says one million tokens is roughly equivalent to a 2,500 page book. According to OpenAI’s internal testing, GPT-4o mini outperformed other small models, including Google’s Gemini Flash and Anthropic’s Claude Haiku, across a variety of tests, with the most notable advantages found in the model’s ability to solve math problems and perform coding tasks. On MGSM, a test measuring math reasoning, OpenAI said that GPT-4o mini scored 87.0%, compared to 75.5% for Gemini Flash and 71.7% for Claude Haiku.

One of the first companies to get access to GPT-4o mini was AI-powered email platform Superhuman, which said that the model was especially effective at “generating high quality email responses when provided with thread history.”