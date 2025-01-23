OpenAI Launches Operator, Its First AI Agent

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has released Operator, an “AI agent” capable of taking over a computer and accomplishing tasks on its own. It’s a major (and had been a much-rumored ) step in the rapidly growing tech company’s quest to transform daily life with AI.

In a live-streamed video on Thursday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman introduced Operator as a system that can search the web, move a cursor, click on webpages, and generally do much of what a human can do while operating a computer. Operator is technically known as a computer using agent (or CUA) built on GPT-4o, OpenAI’s current flagship model.

As an example of how the tech could be used to complete everyday tasks, Altman and a group of OpenAI researchers uploaded an image of a shopping list to Operator, then asked it to search Instacart for the ingredients. Operator began searching Instacart’s website and adding the ingredients to a cart. After confirming the price, Operator asked if they were ready to place the order. The team also used Operator to find NBA tickets on StubHub and order lunch on DoorDash.

The team also showed that if Operator gets tripped up, users can easily take over from the agent by pressing a button labeled “Take control.” This could also be used to add payment information for orders or complete Captcha requests. Users can also customize Operator, which the company says could be used to define preferences, such as always booking a specific airline or buying a specific brand of ice cream.