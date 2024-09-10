OpenAI to Reportedly Release the New Strawberry AI Model in the Next 2 Weeks

According to new reporting from The Information , OpenAI is planning to imminently launch Strawberry, a model capable of solving complex problems that have beguiled earlier models by thinking in multiple steps.

By all accounts, Strawberry will be considered a reasoning model, meaning that it will be capable of taking on more complicated requests that require multiple steps to complete, from solving tricky algebra problems to developing a comprehensive monthslong marketing campaign. The Information also reported that at launch, Strawberry will only be able to process text, unlike GPT-4o, OpenAI’s flagship model that can process images and audio.

While this means Strawberry will reportedly be less prone to errors and hallucinations than GPT-4o, the trade-off is that the model is said to be slower. According to The Information, it can take anywhere from 10 to 20 seconds to respond to a query, and while the model is supposed to avoid deep thinking for simple requests, it doesn’t always work that way in practice. Some people who had tested early versions of the model told The Information that these slightly better answers weren’t worth the wait.