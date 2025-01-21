Trump Announces Project Stargate, a Massive New Investment in AI
The venture involves OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle, and starts with an investment of $100 billion.
BY BEN SHERRY, STAFF REPORTER @BENLUCASSHERRY
President Donald Trump. Photos: Getty Images
On the second day of his second presidency, Donald Trump announced the creation of a joint venture with OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle to build large-scale AI data centers in the United States. The new company, named Stargate, will be funded with a $100 billion initial investment, which could grow to $500 billion within the next four years.
Standing with OpenAI founder Sam Altman, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Trump announced the Stargate venture. The “Stargate” term isn’t new: OpenAI originally developed the Stargate project with Microsoft in 2024. Trump said he’d help the organization to build the infrastructure by making use of executive orders.
In a post on X, OpenAI said the project’s key equity funders are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX, “with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility.” The key initial technology partners are Arm, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI.
Like the original Stargate, this joint venture will focus on building a massive AI data center in Texas, but will expand to more states. Ellison said that Stargate’s first location is already under construction, with ten buildings currently being built. Altman said the new company would create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
The move comes one day after Trump repealed former President Joe Biden’s 2023 AI executive order, which was aimed at controlling the development of advanced artificial intelligence models. According to Alon Yamin, founder and CEO of AI-detection company Copyleaks, the executive order was more about showing how Biden would have liked to regulate AI, but it “didn’t really have teeth” to regulate private businesses. Because of this, Yamin, who’s company placed at No. 330 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, says that most AI companies are unlikely to feel any effects from the executive order’s repeal.
