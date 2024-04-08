Terraform Labs Owner Do Kwon Found Liable for Defrauding Crypto Investors Out of $40 Billion

A new court ruling underscores that even purportedly safe cryptocurrencies are a risky proposition.

A New York civil jury has held Do Kwon, the co-founder and former CEO of Singapore-based cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs, liable for defrauding investors with false promises related to Terra, a platform meant for trading stablecoins. The federal jury found that Kwon, who owns 92 percent of Terraform Labs, repeatedly lied to investors about algorithms meant to keep his cryptocurrency’s value stable.

Kwon was one of the original authors of an April 2019 whitepaper that outlined the benefits of a price-stabilized cryptocurrency that could be algorithmically pegged to the price of fiat assets. The idea was that the extreme volatility seen in speculative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin had limited the mainstream adoption of crypto. But by offering a coin that would always have the value of, say, a U.S. dollar, individuals and businesses could access the benefits of the blockchain securely. Theoretically, stablecoins such as Terra USD, known as UST, was pegged to the U.S. dollar, and could keep their value by following an algorithm that would transact with a separate cryptocurrency called Luna. If UST’s value dipped below $1, the algorithm would sell Luna in exchange for UST, and then destroy enough of the UST supply to artificially inflate the stablecoin’s value back in line with its pegged currency.

In reality, the stablecoin system worked quite differently. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint, Terraform had its first major stumble in May 2021, when UST fell below its $1 value. Terraform leaders were able to reestablish the peg only by secretly convincing a third-party investor to repurchase a massive amount of the cryptocurrency. After UST had been re-pegged, Kwon falsely claimed that Terraform’s algorithm had saved the project without any human intervention.

One year later in May 2022, a sudden and massive sell-off of UST de-pegged the stablecoin from the U.S. dollar once again and, without another secret investor to right the ship, the asset’s value cratered by 99.7 percent in less than a week. The crash also dragged down the values of other cryptocurrencies, which the SEC said resulted in the destruction of more than $40 billion in investor funds. Kwon also made up fake use cases regarding Terraform’s tech, telling investors that the Korean payments app Chai, essentially a Korean equivalent of Venmo, was using Terraform’s blockchain to facilitate transactions between merchants and consumers, the SEC said. According to the SEC complaint, Kwon and his company replicated Chai payments on their platform to make it seem like the blockchain was handling the Korean company’s transactions, but this was nothing but theatrics.

On April 5, following a two-week trial, a jury in the Southern District of New York found Kwon and Terraform Labs liable for defrauding investors. Kwon was absent for the trial; he is expected to be extradited from Montenegro, where he was arrested for using false travel documents in March 2023, to either the United States or South Korea.