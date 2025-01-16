The Tech Industry Is Preparing for Trump 2.0 by Not Preparing

Business owners in the tech industry will be closely monitoring the first days of Donald Trump’s second presidency, but aren’t making any rash actions. While tech titans like Meta and Amazon have recently made grand overtures to Trump, entrepreneurs behind small and midsize companies say they’re mostly taking a wait-and-see approach to the new administration.

Trump’s 2024 campaign was buoyed by a host of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and investors who saw an opportunity to gain influence over the president by helping his reelection efforts. Chief among them was Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. Musk, who contributed over $250 million to Trump’s campaign, has emerged as one of Trump’s closest advisers, and is expected to play a big role in the shaping of the administration’s AI policies and efforts to deregulate the federal government. Musk has arguably done everything in his power to position his many businesses for success under Trump, but most tech founders don’t have anything close to a fraction of Musk’s wealth and influence. So, how are they preparing their businesses for Trump 2.0? Watching for regulation news Alon Yamin, founder of AI detection company Copyleaks (No. 330 on the 2024 Inc. 5000), says that his firm isn’t doing anything specific to prepare for the next four years of Trump. “Like everyone else,” he says, “we’re just trying to understand how this new administration is going to approach regulation and compliance for generative AI.”

Prior to the 2024 election, leaders of smaller AI companies had been concerned that overregulation of AI could make it so that only larger businesses with dedicated compliance teams would be able to develop or even use the tech. But with Trump’s anti-regulation bent, tech entrepreneurs now feel optimistic that access to AI won’t be materially limited by the federal government. Trump has previously said that on the first day of his presidency he will repeal President Joe Biden’s AI executive order, which informed how government agencies should use AI but had little actual power to regulate private businesses. But in the absence of federal guidelines, Yamin has concerns that individual states might follow California’s lead and enact their own AI regulations, with drastically different rules in each state. For smaller companies like his, having to comply with many differing regulations all at once “​​might make it a bit more complicated to do business,” he says. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently released a policy proposal urging the federal government to create regulations that would supersede state rules.

Monitoring tariffs on chips Yamin’s approach appears to be how other small and medium-size tech companies are preparing to deal with Trump’s second term. Snappt (No. 41 on the 2024 Inc. 5000) founder Daniel Berlind says he also hasn’t made any major changes, as he doesn’t expect his company, which uses AI to catch signs of tenant fraud in contracts, to be impacted by the new administration. Part of why these companies haven’t done much to prepare is that very little is actually known about how Trump’s administration will consider AI, beyond the fact that Musk will be involved, as will former PayPal exec and All-In podcast host David Sacks, who will serve as Trump’s “AI Czar.” Ben Harvey, a former NSA data scientist and founder of AI integration platform AI Squared, says more can be learned about the administration’s potential approach to AI by considering Trump’s other stated goals.

One of Trump’s key campaign promises was to hit imported goods from foreign countries with new tariffs, potentially going up to 60 percent on goods from China. The bid is to bring manufacturing back to U.S. soil. Harvey says that this is potentially bad news for midsize U.S.-based business owners looking to develop their own AI models. The vast majority of the world’s semiconductor chips, which power the creation and use of AI models, are produced by one company: the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has a majority of its chip foundries in Taiwan and China. Trump has previously said he’d use tariffs to force TSMC to shift its production pipeline to the United States, although the company is already building facilities in Arizona with funding from President Biden’s Chips Act. Harvey says that big AI companies like OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI have enough money and resources to continue buying chips from overseas even if tariffs greatly increase prices, but smaller entities like midsize businesses, universities, and government agencies may no longer be able to afford the resources needed to build AI models, at least until domestic production of semiconductors ramps up. “Chips are going to go to the highest bidder,” predicts Harvey, “and the highest bidders are the ones with big VC funding.” Watching out for Musk’s X-factor Brandon and Ryan Tseng, co-founders of defense technology company Shield AI, are feeling hopeful about the new Trump administration, particularly its potential to make it easier for businesses like theirs to win contracts with the government.

The brothers, whose company develops AI models that enable drones and fighter jets to fly and complete missions autonomously, have been vocal advocates of reforming the Department of Defense’s procurement and acquisition policies, and believe Trump will eliminate “the blockage of bureaucracy” from the government contracting process. Brandon recently testified before the House Armed Services Committee about the need for the DOD to allot more of its procurement budget to software like Shield’s AI models. The problem, he said, is that the procurement system was designed to purchase hardware, not software like AI, and there’s a “massive cultural misconception in the DOD that software is ‘cheap.’” As a result, Tseng believes the Pentagon isn’t appropriately budgeting for AI services. Brandon tells Inc. he’s optimistic that with Musk, the new Trump administration will have a powerful voice who has personally experienced the frustrations of contracting with the DOD, and will make it easier for providers of AI-powered defense software to win government mandates. (Musk in recent months has criticized the DOD’s procurement system and said that “manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones.”)