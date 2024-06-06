Why Cohere Is Offering Startups a 25 Percent Discount on Its Enterprise AI

On Thursday, the company announced a new program to provide early-stage startups with discounted pricing for its services, access to the company’s technical experts, and opportunities for exposure to prospective investors and customers. Cohere’s program is designed to support “ambitious, early-stage startups looking to make the most out of AI to successfully scale their business.” Companies with series B funding or earlier will get a 25 percent discount on Cohere’s proprietary models, get access to Cohere’s technical experts for advice on how to make the most of the tech, and get exposure to potential investors and customers by taking part in joint webinars and “other co-marketing opportunities” with Cohere.

Toronto-based Cohere was co-founded by Aiden Gomez, one of the original authors of “Attention Is All You Need,” the Google paper that helped revolutionize the field of AI in 2017. The platform connects to an enterprise’s data repository and enables employees to more easily discover information from data sources and documents, generate reports, and build business-specific chatbots.

In a blog post, the Cohere team wrote that it is imperative for early-stage startups to incorporate AI into their technology stacks if they want to gain a competitive edge in their markets. That’s because “every minute spent on rote tasks that could otherwise be automated can lead to major delays in reaching key milestones in a startup’s growth journey.”