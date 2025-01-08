Why Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Is So Bullish on ‘Physical AI’ and Robots
‘The ChatGPT moment for robotics is coming,’ Huang said. Here’s why.
BY BEN SHERRY, STAFF REPORTER @BENLUCASSHERRY
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images
Following his blockbuster keynote address at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang shared more about his vision of a future where AI, powered by his company’s hardware and software, is as commonplace as the internet.
Immediately after the keynote, Huang took part in an hourlong Q&A session with Wall Street analysts and spoke with journalists from Bloomberg and TechCrunch. The CEO went into detail regarding Nvidia’s plans to invest heavily in “physical AI,” a burgeoning field focused on the use of AI to create and simulate real-world physics data for use in robots and self-driving cars.
Speaking to financial analysts, Huang explained his belief that companies should focus on developing humanoid, bipedal robots, because the terrain that they operate in doesn’t need to be altered the way it would for a wheeled or stationary robot. “The ChatGPT moment for robotics is coming,” said Huang.
The only problem? In order to reach that ChatGPT moment, robots need to accomplish physical tasks without falling over, and to do that they need AI models that have been trained on massive amounts of physics-based data. Plus, before an AI model can be uploaded to a real-life robot body, it needs to be improved by running simulations in a digital environment.
To that end, at the keynote, Nvidia announced Cosmos, a new platform that gives developers access to “world foundation” AI models, designed to generate huge amounts of physics data. Once a robotics model has been trained on the synthetic data, it can be dropped in Nvidia’s Omniverse platform, which is used to create the virtual environments where the models simulate various tasks, learning from each failed attempt until they finally succeed.
As for why Huang is so bullish about the robotics industry, he points to declining birthrates in manufacturing countries like China and South Korea, telling analysts that “it’s a strategic imperative for some countries to make sure that robotics is stood up and productive in the next several years.”
Huang was quick to note that the company’s focus on physical AI is inherently tied to its cash-cow data center business, since creating synthetic data and high-quality simulations requires “racks and racks” of Nvidia accelerator chips.
The Nvidia CEO also revealed that he’s ordered the company’s engineers to walk their big talk. Speaking to the analysts about his belief that all knowledge workers will soon have their own AI assistants, Huang said that “every software engineer at Nvidia has to use AI assistants next year, that’s just a mandate. Otherwise, they’re not coding fast enough!”
