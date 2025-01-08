Why Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Is So Bullish on ‘Physical AI’ and Robots

Following his blockbuster keynote address at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang shared more about his vision of a future where AI, powered by his company’s hardware and software, is as commonplace as the internet.

Immediately after the keynote, Huang took part in an hourlong Q&A session with Wall Street analysts and spoke with journalists from Bloomberg and TechCrunch. The CEO went into detail regarding Nvidia’s plans to invest heavily in “physical AI,” a burgeoning field focused on the use of AI to create and simulate real-world physics data for use in robots and self-driving cars.

Speaking to financial analysts, Huang explained his belief that companies should focus on developing humanoid, bipedal robots, because the terrain that they operate in doesn’t need to be altered the way it would for a wheeled or stationary robot. “The ChatGPT moment for robotics is coming,” said Huang.

The only problem? In order to reach that ChatGPT moment, robots need to accomplish physical tasks without falling over, and to do that they need AI models that have been trained on massive amounts of physics-based data. Plus, before an AI model can be uploaded to a real-life robot body, it needs to be improved by running simulations in a digital environment.