Why OpenAI Employees Are Calling for Whistleblower Protections

A group of current and former employees, mainly from AI giant OpenAI, are calling for their employers to bar the use of non-disparagement agreements and allow whistleblowers to speak publicly about concerns that the companies they work for are prioritizing growth and profit over safety. The move comes as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s investments outside the company are scrutinized by various media outlets.

Seven former and four current OpenAI staffers signed an open letter stating that since AI companies have weak obligations to share information about their technology with governments, and none with civil society, “current and former employees are among the few people who can hold them accountable to the public.” But wide-ranging confidentiality agreements mean that if whistleblowers decide to speak out, they risk losing their vested equity in the company. The other two signers were a current and former employee of Google DeepMind.

The signers of the letter called upon AI companies to not enter or enforce any agreement that prohibits former employees from criticizing their old workplace; to create a verifiably anonymous process for raising concerns to a company’s board and regulators; support a culture of open criticism (so long as trade secrets are protected); and to not retaliate if a whistleblower goes public when their concerns aren’t addressed through the official channels. In the letter, the signers expressed concern that AI companies are incentivized to avoid oversight and governance. In an interview with the New York Times, one of the signers, former OpenAI governance researcher Daniel Kokotajlo, said that before joining OpenAI he predicted that artificial general intelligence (also known as AGI), an AI capable of human-like cognition, wouldn’t arrive until 2050, but now says there’s a 50 percent chance the tech will arrive by 2027. He also believes there’s a 70 percent chance that this advanced AI will destroy humanity.

Some, such as Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, have referred to those with major concerns about the rapid development of AI as “doomers,” whose “misplaced sense of urgency reveals an extremely distorted view of reality.”

Kokotajlo told the Times that last year he had suggested to Altman that OpenAI should “pivot to safety,” and devote more resources to developing safeguards against AI, pulling back on the aggressive push to ship new models and products. He said that Altman claimed to agree, but very little changed. On X, Kokotajlo explained why he signed the letter, arguing that the lack of governmental AI oversight has left the public to rely on AI companies to self-govern, “even as profit motives and excitement about the technology push them to ‘move fast and break things.'”

Altman famously does not have any ownership stake in OpenAI and only makes a yearly salary of $65,000. But outside of OpenAI, he’s one of Silicon Valley’s most prolific investors, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that he has at least $2.8 billion invested across more than 400 companies. Some of these companies, such as Reddit (Altman owns 7.6 percent) and fusion energy startup Helion (Altman invested $375 million in 2021 and chairs the board) have made deals with OpenAI that have sent their valuations soaring, adding to Altman’s coffers.