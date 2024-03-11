Why This Former Intel Exec Says Your AI Solution Should Be Open Source

Artificial intelligence is helping small and medium-sized companies drive efficiency across a variety of sectors, but with so many providers crowding the field, it can be difficult for business leaders to know which solution is right for their specific use case. Chris Walker, a former Intel executive and current CEO of Toronto-based AI chipmaker Untether AI, says that founders should prioritize open-source solutions when vetting providers for one big reason: adaptability.

By choosing technology suppliers that adhere to open-source standards like freely sharing their source code and not charging customers to use their models, Walker says companies have more freedom to switch providers as advancements happen and adapt to the best-available technology . “If you’re the founder of a new company, being locked in to one technology really limits your business model,” says Walker. “You need to be agile, you need to be able to adopt new ideas.”

Walker spent nearly 30 years of his career learning the finer details of semiconductors while climbing the ranks at Intel, all the way to managing the company’s mobile client platforms group, responsible for roadmapping and marketing the company’s mobile platforms, like tablets and two-in-one devices. He retired in the fall of 2022 and spent roughly a year “drinking wine and racing boats” in the San Francisco Bay, but while doing some consulting work to assist the Untether team with scaling, he was so enamored with the technology and team that he decided to come on as President, and a few months later was named CEO.

The chipmaking industry is in the midst of a major expansion as companies race to meet the intense demand for generative AI accelerator chips like Nvidia’s Graphics Processing Units, the go-to hardware solution for training advanced AI models like ChatGPT. Deloitte, which has recorded at least 41 new chip plants that are planned to be finished by 2025, predicts that the AI craze will help the global chipmaking industry reach record revenues of $588 billion in 2024.