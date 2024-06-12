Why Your Website Needs Motion, According to a Digital Transformation Expert

Looking to give your brand a boost and increase engagement on your website? A little bit of motion could go a long way.

That’s according to Mike Treff, CEO of design and digital transformation agency Code and Theory. Adding motion to your company’s logo, website, and other digital platforms, Treff says, can help you can tell your brand’s story more effectively and deepen relationships with consumers.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

According to Treff, who works with large brands such as Vogue, J.P. Morgan, and Marriott to refresh their digital identities and enhance the user experience, “there’s a reason you perfectly remember scenes from a movie, but if you saw the same scene written in a book it wouldn’t be as memorable.” Treff explains that the majority of people are better at retaining visual information than textual information, and are even more likely to remember visual information if it’s in motion. This, he says, is why so many brands have animated variations of their logo: It’s a simple but effective way to give your brand’s most public-facing element a deeper story. One example is Code and Theory’s work with digital content creator Pulped. The agency created a logo for Pulped that would periodically “glitch out” to illustrate the brand’s “raw, rebellious edge.”

But motion isn’t just useful for making your brand’s logo stand out, it can also help sell physical products. When contracted to give Fitbit’s website a visual and interactive overhaul, Code and Theory redesigned the website to feature interactable 3D renderings of the company’s products. These interactable elements gave potential Fitbit customers the opportunity to customize their own device and watch the design come together in real time.