Eric Barone Isn’t Concerned
The self-taught game developer talks about moving on from his cozy cash cow and teases what’s to come.
BY BEN SHERRY, STAFF REPORTER @BENLUCASSHERRY
Eric Barone.. Illustration: Inc; Photo: Courtesy ConcernedApe, Ben Sherry, Getty Images
What do you do when your humble passion project explodes in popularity, making you rich beyond your wildest dreams? For Eric Barone, the answer is simple: Do whatever you want. Forever.
The 36-year-old Seattlite, known by his online handle ConcernedApe, is the sole creative force behind the megahit farming-and-life simulation game Stardew Valley, which he estimates has sold more than 35 million copies–at a price tag of $15–since its release in 2016. The game’s success turned Barone into a gaming industry legend and, as the sole owner of its IP, made him quite wealthy. Eight years after Stardew’s release, Barone has just two full-time employees, and the last thing on his mind is growing his business, ConcernedApe. That’s because Barone doesn’t see money as the goal–the only thing that matters to him is making great games.
The story of Stardew begins in 2011. Barone had recently graduated from the University of Washington Tacoma with a computer science degree, and he was having trouble finding a job. To pass the time and sharpen his coding skills, he began teaching himself how to make a video game in the style of Harvest Moon, the series credited for inventing the farming-and-life sim genre when it was released on the Super Nintendo in 1996. In this genre of game, players focus on growing crops, tending to animals, and building relationships with the neighboring townsfolk.
The game wasn’t supposed to be anything more than a fun way to learn a new skill, but over the next five years, it gradually took over Barone’s life. He taught himself game design, pixel art, music composition, and many more artistic skills to make the game better and better. “I don’t really have a method for learning new things,” says Barone. “In general, I think people get held back by being too cerebral, spending too much time on theory. I got good at pixel art by spending 10,000 hours just practicing.”
Those five years weren’t easy, and Barone wasn’t always sure if he would ever release Stardew Valley, but by February 2016 he finally had the game at a level of quality that he felt comfortable sharing with the world. Barone developed the entire game by himself, but initially partnered with game publisher Chucklefish to get some assistance with the aspects of selling a game that didn’t appeal to him as much, like business and marketing operations. When the game was released on PC that month, critics and gamers alike fell in love with the cozy setting, quirky characters, and its sense of entrepreneurial wish fulfillment. The gaming website Polygon praised Stardew for being “engrossing in a way that many games of its ilk aren’t.” On gaming platform Steam, Stardew has more than 600,000 reviews, nearly all of which are positive. One of the few negative reviews reads: “I have no more committed relationships because of the farming turmoil that plagues my life all day and night i will never find peace who am i anymore.”
Here’s how the game starts: You, as the game’s customizable protagonist, are wasting away in a soulless cubicle job before a letter arrives from your late grandfather. “If you’re reading this,” the letter begins, “you must be in dire need of a change. The same thing happened to me, long ago. I’d lost sight of what mattered most in life … real connections with other people and nature. So I dropped everything and moved to the place I truly belong.” That place? An idyllic farm town in the country where you will grow crops, raise animals, get married, and become your own boss.
Barone sees more than a few connections between his approach to business-building and the process of cultivating a successful farm in Stardew Valley. To achieve goals in the real world, he says, you need to break down your vision for the future into a series of subtasks. In Stardew Valley, players start with a vision for how they want their farm to look, and then figure out the necessary steps to make that vision a reality. Want to start an animal farm? You’re probably going to want a chicken coop, but to build a coop you need to give Robin, the village carpenter, 4,000 gold, 300 wood, and 100 stone–materials that you can find by selling crops, chopping wood, and smashing rocks. Now you have something much more useful than a vision: You have a to-do list.
