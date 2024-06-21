Eric Barone Isn’t Concerned

What do you do when your humble passion project explodes in popularity, making you rich beyond your wildest dreams? For Eric Barone, the answer is simple: Do whatever you want. Forever.

The 36-year-old Seattlite, known by his online handle ConcernedApe, is the sole creative force behind the megahit farming-and-life simulation game Stardew Valley, which he estimates has sold more than 35 million copies–at a price tag of $15–since its release in 2016. The game’s success turned Barone into a gaming industry legend and, as the sole owner of its IP, made him quite wealthy. Eight years after Stardew’s release, Barone has just two full-time employees, and the last thing on his mind is growing his business, ConcernedApe. That’s because Barone doesn’t see money as the goal–the only thing that matters to him is making great games.

The story of Stardew begins in 2011. Barone had recently graduated from the University of Washington Tacoma with a computer science degree, and he was having trouble finding a job. To pass the time and sharpen his coding skills, he began teaching himself how to make a video game in the style of Harvest Moon, the series credited for inventing the farming-and-life sim genre when it was released on the Super Nintendo in 1996. In this genre of game, players focus on growing crops, tending to animals, and building relationships with the neighboring townsfolk. The game wasn’t supposed to be anything more than a fun way to learn a new skill, but over the next five years, it gradually took over Barone’s life. He taught himself game design, pixel art, music composition, and many more artistic skills to make the game better and better. “I don’t really have a method for learning new things,” says Barone. “In general, I think people get held back by being too cerebral, spending too much time on theory. I got good at pixel art by spending 10,000 hours just practicing.”

Those five years weren’t easy, and Barone wasn’t always sure if he would ever release Stardew Valley, but by February 2016 he finally had the game at a level of quality that he felt comfortable sharing with the world. Barone developed the entire game by himself, but initially partnered with game publisher Chucklefish to get some assistance with the aspects of selling a game that didn’t appeal to him as much, like business and marketing operations. When the game was released on PC that month, critics and gamers alike fell in love with the cozy setting, quirky characters, and its sense of entrepreneurial wish fulfillment. The gaming website Polygon praised Stardew for being “engrossing in a way that many games of its ilk aren’t.” On gaming platform Steam, Stardew has more than 600,000 reviews, nearly all of which are positive. One of the few negative reviews reads: “I have no more committed relationships because of the farming turmoil that plagues my life all day and night i will never find peace who am i anymore.”