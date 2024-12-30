How Leadership Styles Will Change in 2025

As the U.S. economy grows and new challenges emerge, entrepreneurs must embrace leadership styles that prioritize clarity, flexibility, and innovation to thrive.

Leadership is a reflection of the economic, political, and social forces shaping the business landscape. In 2024, leaders navigated a world recovering from inflationary pressures, adapting to hybrid work models, and grappling with supply chain strains caused by geopolitical tensions. These challenges emphasized the importance of stability and operational efficiency. Yet as 2025 unfolds, the focus for business will be shifting from recovery to growth, and with that comes the need for leadership approaches that go beyond maintaining the status quo. What’s your leadership style? Does it fit the times?

Transactional leadership is falling behind. One leadership style that is increasingly irrelevant in this new era is transactional leadership. Focused on rigid structures, task monitoring, and rewarding compliance, transactional leadership is proving inadequate for the innovation and flexibility demanded in 2025. While it provided structure during the height of the pandemic, when stability was key, its limitations have become evident as businesses face more complex and unpredictable challenges. For example, as companies incorporate generative AI into workflows, transactional leaders often fail to empower employees to experiment with new tools. The rigid focus on pre-defined metrics discourages creativity and limits problem-solving, leaving businesses unable to unlock the full potential of new technologies. This approach also fails to meet the expectations of today’s workforce, where employees increasingly value autonomy and purpose in their roles. The result is a culture that struggles to retain top talent and innovate at the pace necessary to compete. Moving beyond transactional leadership is not just an option. It is an imperative. Leaders must adopt approaches that promote flexibility, accountability, and creativity. This evolution requires balancing clear expectations with the freedom for employees to take ownership of their work, setting the stage for leadership styles that prioritize adaptability.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The economy demands a new type of leadership. While transactional leadership falls short, the broader economic context reinforces the urgency of adopting new approaches. The U.S. economy’s projected 2.5 percent growth in 2025 signals resilience, buoyed by stable domestic conditions and easing inflation. However, this optimism is tempered by persistent labor shortages and the integration of disruptive technologies like AI. Addressing these challenges requires strategic leadership. Labor shortages, particularly in industries reliant on skilled workers, are forcing businesses to reconsider their recruitment and retention strategies. At the same time, AI adoption demands that leaders rethink workflows and invest in upskilling their teams. For example, a manufacturing company might address workforce shortages by creating in-house training programs that enable employees to operate AI-powered machinery. These efforts not only fill immediate skill gaps but also position organizations for long-term success in an economy increasingly defined by technological innovation. This balancing act between leveraging technology and addressing workforce gaps demands a leadership style that can chart a bold course while remaining responsive to external pressures. This duality sets the stage for the rise of founder-mode leadership.

Founder mode matters. Founder-mode leadership is emerging as a cornerstone for success in 2025. Defined by bold decision-making, proactive planning, and a long-term vision, founder mode enables entrepreneurs to inspire confidence while navigating uncertainty. Leaders who embrace this style don’t wait for challenges to arise, they anticipate them and implement strategies to mitigate risks. Take labor shortages as an example. Founder-mode leaders see these as an opportunity to invest in their teams rather than just a barrier to growth. They establish robust upskilling programs to prepare employees for new roles, such as working alongside AI-powered tools in customer service or logistics. This approach not only addresses talent shortages but also fosters a culture of innovation, aligning the organization around a shared vision for the future. At the same time, founder-mode leadership thrives on clear communication. Leaders who explain the “why” behind their decisions—whether reshoring production or adopting new technologies—build trust and alignment among employees and stakeholders. This clarity ensures that bold actions are not just executed but fully supported, creating a foundation for long-term success.

Agile leadership completes the picture. While founder mode provides vision and decisiveness, it must be complemented by agile leadership, which emphasizes flexibility, collaboration, and quick decision-making. In today’s fast-paced environment, where change is constant, agile leadership ensures that bold strategies remain adaptable to new realities. For instance, a company integrating artificial tools might pilot these technologies on a small scale before rolling them out across the organization. This agile approach allows leaders to gather employee feedback, refine processes, and address potential challenges early. Quick feedback loops, such as weekly check-ins, enable teams to stay aligned and resolve issues before they escalate, maintaining momentum even in the face of uncertainty. Agile leadership also encourages experimentation, creating a culture where employees feel empowered to test new ideas without fear of failure. This adaptability is essential for navigating not only technological changes but also shifting market conditions and customer expectations. Together, founder-mode and agile leadership form a cohesive framework that balances long-term vision with the flexibility to respond to immediate challenges.

Leadership for the future The leadership landscape in 2025 demands more than bold ideas—it requires action. Entrepreneurs must combine the decisiveness of founder-mode leadership with the adaptability of agile leadership to navigate a complex and fast-changing environment. This means investing in workforce development, preparing for multiple scenarios, and fostering a culture of innovation and experimentation. Outdated styles like transactional leadership will only hinder progress, failing to meet the demands of a workforce that values purpose, autonomy, and creativity. By adopting leadership approaches that balance long-term vision with responsiveness, private company leaders can position their businesses for sustained success. Leadership in 2025 is not just about managing challenges—it’s about shaping the future with clarity, flexibility, and intention.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.