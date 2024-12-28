6 Steps to Become a More Consistent Leader

Unpredictable leadership can harm team performance. Here’s how you can become the steady leader your team needs.

Forrest Gump, famously played by Tom Hanks, once said, “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’ll get.”

I’ve had a manager like that once or twice, where you never know who you’d get. In one instance, I had a boss who would go from being incredibly supportive to me falling out of favor seemingly overnight. It was like they loved me until they didn’t. It was puzzling working for them, and I found myself on eggshells, wondering which boss would show up. Bosses like those are tough. Unpredictability plus power dynamics can be quite an impediment to team success. Unpredictability can affect team dynamics, morale, and productivity. The daily barrage of uncertainties can create a ripple effect that touches every aspect of work life, from morning meetings to long-term projects. ‘People leave managers, not companies.’ This adage, rang true in my situation, and it does for many others. It’s not just anecdotal, either—the data backs this up.

According to Flair human resource Statistics, “managers account for 70 percent of the variability in employee engagement scores.” That’s a huge variation, but it makes sense when you consider the inordinate amount of influence a leader can wield. Considering that most employees spend more waking hours with their boss than their family, this impact becomes even clearer. Does that remind you of anyone you’ve known? Maybe it’s you. It doesn’t have to be, though. Leadership operates on a continuum, and where you fall on that spectrum is mainly within your control. The key lies in two critical areas.

Self-awareness and self-regulation Self-awareness is the foundation of consistent leadership. My boss was aware of what they were doing but did it anyway. This conscious choice to remain unpredictable only amplified the negative impact on me and the team. Recognition without action is merely an acknowledgment of the problem. Self-regulation builds on awareness by adding action. It’s about developing the tools and discipline to manage your leadership style, even under pressure consistently. The pattern is evident when we look at organizational engagement scores; predictable, consistent leadership correlates directly with higher team performance. When leaders are unpredictable, the gap between management and employees widens, making staff hesitant to communicate openly because it doesn’t feel safe. I remember a previous boss where I’d only approach their office if I knew they were in a good mood. I’d even ping their assistant to check on their mood—if the response were negative, I’d avoid their wrath and wait for a better time to drop by.

This can lead to productivity paralysis, where employees play it safe rather than going for the more innovative route, driven by the fear of negative consequences. This fear stifles creativity and innovation, becoming a barrier to productivity when team members hesitate to take risks. Employees are left wondering which version of their boss will show up—Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde. For leaders struggling with consistency, here are a few concrete steps to build trust within your team: 1. Keep a running list. Part of becoming more consistent is understanding your patterns. Patterns don’t lie and can be incredibly instructive for leaders looking to improve. Keep a running list of key business activities—tasks, challenges, and wins. By consistently documenting these, you can identify recurring patterns that highlight strengths and areas that need improvement. Regularly reviewing this data helps you spot trends, adjust processes, and make more informed decisions about where to focus your attention.

2. Seek feedback from trusted colleagues. Regularly ask for input on how you’re showing up as a leader and on your leadership style in general. Constructive feedback can provide valuable insights into how you’re perceived and where you might need to adjust. This is best done in one-on-ones but staff wide surveys and even anonymous suggestion boxes can help. 3. Consider personal stressors. Life happens. You wake up on the wrong side of the bed. Whatever is stressing you out, it’s important to be honest with yourself and understand how those external pressures impact how you show up as a leader. Being aware of these stressors allows you to comport yourself better. 4. Sleep on it. When you have to make a serious decision, give yourself 24 hours to think it through. Taking a day to think about it allows you to pause for reflection and can prevent knee-jerk moments from happening that might undermine the trust you’re attempting to build.

5. Create a personal board of advisors. Surround yourself with a diverse group of trusted individuals who can offer guidance and perspective. Their insights can help you navigate complex situations more effectively. 6. Look at your team engagement scores. If you run culture surveys, look at engagement scores data quarter over quarter, read the comments, and try to understand your team’s sentiment relative to the rest of the company. By measuring engagement and making adjustments, you can improve consistency and understand how your leadership impacts the team. Honestly, inconsistent leadership hurts everyone. It burns out good people, and eventually, they leave. The good news is that change is possible, and it all starts with a willingness to improve.

Nobody wants to work in an environment where they’re constantly guessing what version of their leader they’ll get that day. This kills motivation and makes it next to impossible to operate at a high level. Small, consistent changes in how you show up as a leader can make a huge difference. Your team doesn’t need a perfect leader, but they do need capable and consistent leadership.

