Experiment Now to Find Out How AI Can Help Your Company

AI can unlock new possibilities for society, but we need guardrails. Gain fluency in AI now to pave its path responsibly.

There’s this 2011 film, Limitless, starring Bradley Cooper, that has always resonated with me. In the movie, Cooper is introduced to a revolutionary new pharmaceutical called NZT that unlocks the full powers of the mind — it’s a metaphor for AI’s potential and future of work possibilities. Technology that could help society reach new heights, but also create an imbalance of power if mishandled.

It requires foresight and it calls for active participation in the evolution of AI. It’s about encouraging inclusive innovation and advancing AI in ways that benefit society. However, we need to proceed thoughtfully and with caution to get it right.

Gaining fluency in AI and using it as a tool, along with adopting it as a mindset, are key to shaping AI for good. These skills help us set guardrails and avoid ethical issues, making sure AI benefits us without creating unintended consequences. AI as a tool

Whether the tool is a hammer, a screwdriver, or AI — they’re all just tools and they are more effective if you gain a mastery of how to use them. Much like Bradley Cooper’s character in Limitless, who was able to tap into his full capabilities that were before unreachable by using NZT as a tool. That’s what AI is — a tool that helps us bridge from what was seemingly impossible to the now possible. But mastery only occurs if one learns how to harness the tool. In the movie, Bradley Cooper was already intelligent, and NZT as a result optimized his abilities and his impact. As applied to AI, the better the communicator you are, the smarter you are with how you use the tool, the better the outcomes you will see.

Consider implementing pilot programs to test AI solutions in specific departments or projects. That will allow for process improvements based on feedback and results. AI as a mindset

Dolly Parton once said, “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” There are a lot of folks who fear the potential of AI — who avoid it, have anxiety around job destruction and obsolescence, and a general fear of the unknown. Fear is natural, but it also can be a debilitatingly limiting mindset. AI presents an opportunity to pave a new road of possibility.

That’s why AI upskilling and adoption are essential; instead of avoiding it, engage head-on. Try it yourself, encourage your team, and normalize the usage. The more people engage with the tool, the more familiar and confident they become. That means trying out ChatGPT, Gemini, Dall-E, and others — learning how to use AI effectively can lead to higher productivity, create opportunities to streamline processes, and open up new creative avenues. Right now, there are no barriers with AI — most of these tools are free and it just requires curiosity and a willingness to try it out. An AI mindset is about embracing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while also being aware of its implications and limitations, and approaching its application with a mix of curiosity, creativity, continuous learning, and ethical awareness.

Offering comprehensive training programs and hands-on workshops creates education and awareness opportunities for employees about AI technologies, their applications, and how to use them effectively in their roles. Communicating clearly

Fundamentally, using AI is akin to being a good communicator — conveying information effectively, being clear, and adapting the communication style to suit the needs and preferences of your audience. As applied to AI, that translates into how you communicate your prompts.

Just like in regular conversation, crafting AI prompts requires attention to detail. It’s no different from providing someone specific instructions, and crafting process documents — it’s the basics of who, what, when, why, where, and how. And each prompt is like a road map, guiding AI models to the right answers.

So it’s crucial to fine-tune the prompts by paying attention to context and refining them over time, as you do when editing a typical communication such as an email or Slack message. This way, more accurate and relevant responses from AI can be generated. Don’t get left behind

Marilyn Ferguson once said, “Your past is not your potential. In any hour, you can choose to liberate the future.” Ferguson’s quote captures the amazing potential AI offers right now.

We’re living in an age when AI can analyze a dizzying amount of data, automate routine tasks, and generate ideas faster than ever. AI is pulling out of the station, and it’s up to us to get on board and shape what AI evolves into. Taking even small steps to get fluent will pay off in a major way. Companies should have leaders championing adoption as well as ensuring ongoing support and resources to employees as they navigate AI adoption, including access to training materials, and policies dictating how it can be used.

Bottom line — now’s the chance to choose if you want a role in inventing the future or to watch from the sidelines.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.