Nike’s Edit and Amplify Strategy + Leveraging AI: Transforming Your Workplace Culture

In crafting a culture change and building a workplace ecosystem, many companies inadvertently create a disjointed employee experience. Companies often basically are doing too much and there’s no discernible through line that defines the employee experience. At the end of the day, employees want to be heard and valued. The focus should be on creating for all of them a similar, positive experience. However, this often doesn’t occur for two primary reasons: lack of focus on inclusion and inconsistent application of policies and practices across the organization.

When there is a lack of focus on inclusion, certain groups of employees may feel excluded from the workplace culture. This leads to uneven experiences, where some employees feel valued and supported while others feel overlooked. That’s why folks need to double down with inclusive practices to ensure for employees, regardless of their background, a parity of access to opportunities, resources, and support systems. By prioritizing inclusion, leaders can create a more welcoming and supportive environment where the staff feel heard and respected. Leveraging AI for Inclusivity

One powerful way to create a coherent and inclusive employee experience is by leveraging AI to analyze employee feedback and sentiment. AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) tools can analyze vast amounts of unstructured data from sources such as employee surveys and reviews. These tools identify common themes and concerns and areas where the employee experience is inconsistent or lacks inclusion.

NLP can transform overwhelming amounts of unstructured text data into actionable insights, enabling organizational leaders to respond with greater precision to employee feedback. However, it’s crucial to recognize that AI is not a panacea — it’s a tool that should be used in conjunction with human judgment. AI has biases, so it requires oversight and regular audits to ensure alignment with organizational goals and values. Ensuring Consistency in Policies

The insights gleaned from AI can also help unearth inconsistent application of policies and practices that leads to incoherent employee experiences. When different departments or locations interpret and apply policies differently, employees encounter varying levels of support and expectations, creating confusion and a sense of unfairness. Organizations must strive for clarity and uniformity in their policies and practices to ensure fair treatment of all employees. Implementing the “Edit and Amplify” Strategy

To address these challenges, organizations can adapt the “Edit and Amplify” strategy, inspired by former Nike CEO Mark Parker. Originally designed to streamline Nike’s product portfolio and amplify successful products, this approach can be powerfully adapted to enhance employee culture and inclusion. Here’s how leaders can implement this strategy:

Edit: Focus on the most impactful practices that foster inclusion and consistency. Be willing to cut programs that don’t deliver real results. Amplify: Invest in and promote the most successful inclusion initiatives through effective internal communication and innovation. Double down on what works. Align Policies: Ensure consistency across departments and locations by establishing clear guidelines for managers and leaders. Moving Forward Improving workplace culture and creating a coherent employee experience requires constant attention and willingness to adapt. By implementing the “Edit and Amplify” strategy and leveraging AI for deeper insights, leaders can pinpoint and strengthen the core elements that contribute to a positive and equitable workplace.

This approach steers organizations away from the all-too-common scattershot approach to inclusion, replacing it with a laser-focused strategy that concentrates efforts and resources on proven, high-impact initiatives. It moves beyond just checking a box to cultivating an atmosphere where employees feel the love.

In my two decades of experience in the people space, I’ve seen that when we approach workplace culture and employee experience the right way, the results can be transformative. It’s not just improving metrics; it’s fundamentally changing the DNA of an organization for the better by focusing on the most impactful efforts. True transformation isn’t a destination–it’s an ongoing journey of continuous improvement and evolution.

