Stop Firing People Over Email: A Leadership Wake-Up Call

Employee terminations are an unavoidable practical reality in every business. Companies ride the waves of economic highs and lows, hiring in droves during prosperous times and cutting back when the tide turns. It’s a harsh but integral part of the business growth cycle. While these decisions can be brutal, they are often necessary to ensure the survival and competitiveness of the organization.

Since the end of the pandemic, we’ve seen some companies changing how they handle employee terminations. Some businesses resort to email and text messages to let folks go, ditching the traditional face-to-face approach that has long been a cornerstone of professional respect. Throughout my career, I’ve seen just about every way to let folks go. But no matter how you slice it, one thing’s always been clear: Real leadership means having those tough talks face-to-face. If you can’t do it in person, a video call is the next best thing. It’s not just about ticking boxes. It’s about treating people with the basic human dignity they deserve in any professional relationship. Layoff Best Practices Will texts and emails become the new normal for employee dismissals? Maybe, but probably not.

I believe a few things are going on that are pushing some companies to use these impersonal, non-human methods: Employer’s market: Companies are exploiting the current job market dynamics. They basically know they can because, after all, what can you (the departing employee) do about it? Perceived efficiency: Some think it’s more efficient to handle terminations this way. And some companies don’t have the human resources infrastructure or personnel to do it in person, especially when the departing employees form a large group. Remote and hybrid work: The shift to remote work has created a psychological distance, making it easier to depersonalize significant decisions. As the old saying goes, out of sight, out of mind. Poorly trained managers/HR: Lack of proper training can lead to impersonal dismissal methods. When there is no strong HR function or inexperienced management, the humanity of the process can fall by the wayside. It won’t be an employer’s market forever, and if treating people badly is the default, it’s a shortsighted strategy. Business moves in cycles from boom to bust and back again. Leading requires recognizing that the treatment of departing employees reflects the true company values more accurately than any mission statement. It’s important to stay true to company values and not lose your way.

Employer Reputation Leaders who find themselves tempted by the convenience of digital terminations should seriously examine their priorities. Behind every employee number lies a human being whose career, financial stability, and self-worth may be profoundly affected by not just the decision to terminate but the manner in which it’s handled. Every employee dismissal is a complicated situation, and it’s never easy. We’ve all likely seen public outrage when organizations that handle terminations callously, like deactivating access cards or email accounts without warning. These stories highlight a crucial truth: Being hired or fired is deeply personal, and handling these moments without care can trigger significant backlash and lasting damage to both individual and organizational reputations. The impact of poorly thought-out terminations goes beyond the dismissed employee. When companies fire workers through impersonal channels, it demonstrates a lack of leadership, tact, and ownership. The lack of leadership can send shockwaves through the organization. The remaining employees often feel shell-shocked and have heightened anxiety about their own job security, leading to reduced productivity and engagement. The company’s reputation can take a hit, especially in an age where corporate practices face intense public scrutiny on social media and professional networks.

What to do about dismissals? It comes down to balance. Efficiency and Empathy Every company can’t always meet each person face to face, but it fundamentally comes down to thoughtfulness. How was the message sent, who delivered the message, the day of the dismissal, proximity to the holidays, severance details, and the support offered all together tell a story. This needs to be deeply thought out as part of the change management process. There needs to be training to upskill managers and HR, and a comprehensive and thoughtful communications plan centered on respect and dignity. Moreover, it’s crucial to ensure that every step of the process reflects the company’s values and commitment to its people. By prioritizing empathy and clear communication, companies can navigate these tough decisions with integrity, maintaining trust and morale even in challenging times.

Effectively leading is being considerate, thoughtful, and empathetic — and that can make a significant difference in how the termination is perceived and handled by the affected employees. Not every company can offer severance packages, but they should (and can) treat folks with respect when letting them go. How you fire someone sticks with them more than the firing itself. Leaders who choose impersonal termination methods damage the organizational culture and reveal a fundamental misalignment between stated values and actual practices — they show that what they say and what they do are worlds apart.

