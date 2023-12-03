Strategies for Sustainable Negotiation Breakthroughs

When I reflect on my career, leadership has been both the most professionally enriching and the most stress-inducing experience. I remember early on, as an individual contributor with aspirations of leadership. I saw the allure of what leadership offered but knew very little of what was required.

Needless to say, managing people is not for the weak. People are complicated — they have strengths and weaknesses, and they’ll present you with unique challenges. To ensure success and to minimize failure, consider the following key steps: Know thyself

One of the most important aspects of leadership is knowing who you are in times of calm and crisis. Stress can make the best of leaders lose their composure, which is why it’s key to know one’s triggers and how to diffuse them. One of the most underrated attributes of leadership is self-regulation. When a leader can comport themselves and exercise introspection, they have greater control of not just themselves but also the situation.

Emotions are useful and natural but it’s crucial to know when and how to channel emotion based on the moment. I make it a point to be calm, as I find it can help minimize swirl and avoid the contagiousness of panic. At the end of the day, I can’t always control the situation at hand, but I can always control how I respond. How leaders respond matters because the team is watching for clues — wondering whether they should be excited, scared, worried, indifferent, optimistic, etc. The leader is the model that they’ll mirror and that’s why it’s critically important to think about the energy you’re putting out there as a leader and recognize that a leader’s whisper can be a shout. As the adage goes, popularized by Spider-Man, “With great power there must also come great responsibility.” Obtain Good Counsel: Embrace Feedback and Adaptability

Leadership is forever evolving and no one person has all the answers, and neither do you as a leader. The thing about leadership, especially if successful early on, is that it can lull leaders into a state of complacency, so that they feel that they’ve reached the pinnacle of their skills. It’s critical to remain adaptive and receptive to feedback as it is a key source of input. In many instances, leaders are used to giving feedback but are fairly unaccustomed to receiving it. Enlisting the help of an executive coach, a mentor, a mentee, a cohort of peers, or all of the above helps ensure regular feedback. Leaders should surround themselves with people who can expand their perspective. I make it a point to talk to my mentors with regularity and enter each conversation with receptivity, never too wedded to an idea or an approach. Staying flexible to new ideas and input allows me to readily adapt to the contours of the environment.

Remain a Student: Prioritize Continuous Learning As a leader, never close yourself off from learning — consume books and articles, go to conferences, network, watch the news, talk to others, expand the universe of information you absorb, and have a continual curiosity about others and their experiences. Leadership is dynamic, and those who close themselves off from learning are prone to repeating mistakes.

A friend and former colleague, Charles Sim, makes it a point to read 100 or more articles a day and I try to do the same. Each day I read morning clips, and articles from several media outlets to ensure that I’m continually honing my craft and knowledge. Through my writing process, it requires that I research and read sources to help inform my point of view. Making ongoing learning a priority helps leaders score more wins and minimizes unforced errors. Prepare for People Management: Understand Motivation and Listen

By far, the most challenging aspect of my career has been people management. People are complicated — folks bring emotions, motivations, viewpoints, beliefs, skills, and baggage, making leadership akin to herding cats. Ultimately, it’s a leader’s job to help successfully inspire and motivate those they manage toward an objective.

It’s important to go in with clear eyes as to what leadership is and isn’t, particularly when it comes to people management. Two critical cornerstones of leadership are understanding people’s motivation and listening. Often leaders don’t take the time to understand the full environment and the motivations of the people they manage. There are many layers to leadership so I make it a point to use a tool called About Me, which allows the team to share who they are, to share what makes them tick, to share their preferences, and their strengths in their own words. It not only helps me manage my expectations in terms of what I might expect from them, but it also allows me to create more psychological safety as I can understand them on a deeper level. Knowing someone’s motivation, listening, and calibrating your leadership based on the makeup of your team can help in ensuring more breakthroughs and less breakdowns.

