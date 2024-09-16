Stress Management 101: Turning Challenges into Opportunities

The right kind of stress can help you and your company thrive.

Managing stress has become a crucial skill for maintaining both personal well-being and professional productivity. While stress is often viewed negatively, it can actually be a double-edged sword. Understanding the difference between eustress (positive stress) and distress (negative stress) can help us harness the positive aspects of stress while mitigating its harmful effects.

I was scrolling through Instagram and came across Dr. Raquel Martin, PhD, who was sharing a message about dealing with stress as it applies to children. She shared a great deal and said, “Changes will always come from discomfort. Growth comes from discomfort. Challenging yourself comes with discomfort.”

She also shared that there’s a distinct difference between discomfort and pain, and it’s important to know when to work through it and when to seek help in guiding children. As I reflected on what she shared, I realized that many adults haven’t learned or fully developed the skills to navigate challenges and, by extension, to manage burnout.

Dr. Martin shared that there are two types of stress: eustress and distress. Eustress vs. distress

Eustress is a positive form of stress that can motivate you and improve your performance. It is often associated with feelings of excitement and fulfillment, like starting a new job or taking on a challenging project that you are passionate about.

Then there is distress, which is a negative form of stress that can cause anxiety, discomfort, and decreased performance. It often arises from situations that are perceived as overwhelming–for instance, the threat of losing a job, poor work-life balance, and work overload. The main difference between eustress and distress lies in their impact on your well-being and performance. Eustress is beneficial and can lead to growth and motivation, while distress is harmful and can lead to anxiety, decreased performance, and negative health effects.

Both are needed Both eustress and distress play crucial roles in dealing with stress.

Eustress helps you stay motivated and engaged. It can push you to achieve your goals and handle challenges effectively. Distress signals that something is wrong and needs attention. It can prompt you to take action to address the issue and find solutions.

Both employees and managers need to understand the dimensions of stress and how to effectively find ways to balance and manage overall stress levels more effectively. Recognizing eustress can help you harness its positive energy, while addressing distress can prevent it from becoming overwhelming. Dr. Martin also said it’s not a parent’s job to protect their child from discomfort. A parent’s job is to prepare them with guidance and skill-building. The same duties apply to the role of a manager.

Managers play a role in coaching, guiding, and co-crafting with their employees on approaches to manage through stress. Employees also need to learn and apply skills to manage stress, as well as their workloads.

I’ve seen employees who seem to only have one gear–they continually take on too much, and are perpetually overloaded. It’s as if they can’t adjust their pace. I’ve also seen managers who are oblivious to the team workload, and what they are asking of their employees.

That’s where co-creating comes in. Regular one-on-ones to check in, provide feedback, and offer guidance are opportunities to course-correct and help navigate a better path together, moving from distress to eustress. It’s also a time to make sure employees know the resources available to them to provide mental health, coaching, and well-being support, like Employee Assistance Programs and ombudsperson services like tEQuitable. Empathy, reprioritization, work distribution, and managing expectations

As a leader, there are a few core things that can help manage burnout. First, empathy is the cornerstone of effective team management. Try to actively listen to your team members, scheduling regular 1:1 check-ins to discuss not just work, but also their personal well-being. Create a culture that fosters open communication and trust.

We set goals at the beginning of the year, but the reality is that priorities shift. It’s important to actively reprioritize. Start by clearly defining the core objectives and ensuring everyone understands them. Then focus the team’s energy on the highest-impact activities, and don’t be afraid to adjust deadlines when necessary. Showing flexibility and a level of reasonableness helps reduce stress and minimizes burnout. As a manager, try to evenly distribute work among team members by taking the time to understand each person’s strengths and weaknesses and allocating tasks accordingly. Also, cross-train folks to build a more versatile team that can support each other during busy periods. It encourages folks to have each other’s backs, and lets them know they don’t have to carry everything.

Finally, managing expectations is bedrock. Let people know what’s going on as soon as you know. When the team knows what’s expected and why, it gives them agency–and, most important, context.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.