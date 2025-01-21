The Great Interview Heist: Companies Are Mining Candidates for Free Ideas — and It Needs to Stop

It may be an employer’s market, but you still need to lead with integrity. Engaging in idea theft is only going to hurt your business.

I have a friend who recently interviewed for an executive role. She went through multiple interviews – six, to be exact – which turned into lengthy working sessions to assess her “thinking.” But soon, it became abundantly clear that this company’s goal wasn’t to hire her; they simply wanted to hijack her ideas.

Weeks later, she discovered the company had implemented her strategic recommendations — without hiring her or acknowledging her contributions. The entire process felt like a farce — a grift. And unfortunately, my friend is far from alone in her experience. Recently, on the podcast Brown Table Talk, hosts Mita Mallick and Dee C. Marshall unpacked this growing issue of idea theft — candidates’ ideas being collected during the interview process and then implemented without compensation or credit. As competition for talent intensifies, some companies have begun to view the hiring process not as a means of finding the right candidate, but as an opportunity for free consulting.

Original thinking deserves protection, right? The Current Landscape Original ideas are sacrosanct — or at least, they should be. And in some cases, that’s true. Businesses quickly patent and copyright their trade secrets because ideas and processes are incredibly valuable. Yet, in the context of interviews, this respect for intellectual contributions often vanishes. We are currently in an employer’s market characterized by longer-than-usual interview processes, ghosting, and numerous unfilled job requisitions. Employers are taking full advantage of these dynamics, and talent is feeling the brunt of the impact. However, this power imbalance is temporary, and companies that abuse it risk long-term reputation damage.

Interview the Right Way If your company’s process of interviewing candidates involves extracting their ideas without any intention of hiring them, your process is highly unethical. It undermines trust and can damage your company’s reputation. Here’s how you can do it right, ensuring that prospective talent walks away from the process feeling positive about the interview experience and that you as the employer can lead with integrity and build a strong, trustworthy reputation. 1. Encourage Candidates to Use an Existing Portfolio of Work

Instead of asking candidates to suggest new strategies, request examples of their existing work. Portfolios are a strong indicator of what a candidate can produce without crossing ethical boundaries. Reviewing past work also allows employers to gauge consistency and creativity without imposing undue burdens on candidates. Why It Matters: This approach respects the candidate’s intellectual property while ensuring the evaluation process remains transparent and fair. 2. Sign Mutual NDAs

You can ask a candidate to offer ideas or strategies specific to your business — but before engaging in any detailed discussions, make sure you both sign mutual non-disclosure agreements. This immediately conveys organizational goodwill, integrity, and intent. Taken further this step sets clear boundaries for the use of ideas shared during the interview process: It reassures candidates that their intellectual contributions won’t be used without consent and helps position the company as a trusted and ethical employer. Why It Matters: An NDA demonstrates professionalism and protects both parties, fostering a sense of mutual respect and accountability. 3. Limit ‘Working Sessions’ During Interviews

Structured interviews should focus on assessing a candidate’s skills, experience, and cultural alignment, not on generating solutions for the company. If working sessions are part of the process, clearly outline their purpose and ensure they are not overly burdensome. Ideally, these sessions should simulate real-world challenges without delving into specifics that the company might use directly. Why It Matters: Limiting the scope of working sessions prevents candidates from feeling exploited and aligns the interview process with its true purpose: identifying the best fit for the role. At the end of the day, how you treat candidates in interviews says everything about your company. Yes, you could appropriate another’s ideas and implement them as your own — but that’s a short game that’ll catch up with you. People talk, and word gets around fast about which companies run an ethical process and which ones don’t.

Picasso might have said, “Good artists copy, great artists steal,” but if we’re going to be honest, hijacking candidates’ ideas without credit or compensation isn’t just wrong. It’s bad business, and the opposite of good leadership. If you want to build an enduring culture and a company that lasts, start with respect, give credit where it’s due, and create an interview process you’d want to go through yourself. That’s how you build a company people actually want to work for.

