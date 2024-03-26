Transforming Your Hiring Process: Building a Better, Authentic Candidate Experience

Learn how to curate an honest, efficient, and engaging recruitment process that sets your company apart.

The recruitment process is often the first glimpse of a company’s culture. As much as the company is assessing the talent, so, too, is the prospective hire. That’s why organizations have to create an honest candidate experience. That experience doesn’t begin at the interview; it begins well before. It’s the candidate’s first perception, and perception is reality.

Candidates have access to a lot of data points when they’re evaluating their next opportunity. They assess company websites, word of mouth, company reviews, and a whole host of other inputs. Organizations need to think about the message they are conveying; if the goal is to attract talent, you don’t want to lose them at hello.

It’s about setting and managing expectations through the entire candidate experience. Recruiting is both art and science–it’s figuring out who you want to attract, finding people from different talent pools, selecting folks qualified to do the work, and finding the talent well before they’re needed.

Now let’s focus on the managing expectations aspect that many organizations usually fumble. The Candidate Experience

Many companies don’t give the candidate experience enough effort.

I’ve interviewed hundreds of people over my career and assessed interview packets, and there is a level of formality that’s present but that has little value. When employers ask potential hires to fill out incredibly long applications with full job and educational history, to write cover letters, to provide writing samples and more, to what end? In most places I’ve worked, the resume and/or LinkedIn page is what’s actually referenced. All the other materials are typically not looked at, are unnecessary and are a waste of time for both talent and employers. Employers are wasting talent’s time and their own by asking for items they don’t need to make an initial decision. Drawn-out application processes make for an extraordinarily bad candidate experience.

What’s missing is congruence. It’s a very one-sided process, where candidates put in a lot of time to get minimal results. The process should be more efficient, and streamlined to ensure a better experience for both the candidate and the employer.

When a company has a poor candidate experience, it can hamper the ability to attract talent. There are a lot of contributing factors, but here are my top five: 1. Lengthy Decision-making and Lack of Communication

I’ve known people who interviewed for roles and the process dragged on for months without a decision being made. This prolonged process not only leads to a loss of interest for the candidate, but it also can encourage a viable candidate to explore opportunities elsewhere. Similarly, I’ve seen candidates spend extensive time in preparation, scheduling, and sitting through multiple interviews. The once-timely updates and feedback were replaced with silence, leaving the candidate wondering about the status of their candidacy and whether their time had been wasted. 2. Ghosting

Some companies don’t let candidates know when they didn’t get the role and fail to ever follow up. In my opinion, ghosting is one of the biggest forms of disrespect, because it discounts all the time the candidate puts into the process. It shows them that their time isn’t valued and makes the whole process messy. Solution: Automation, calendar prompts, and tooling can help recruiters avoid ghosting and a lack of communication. Reaching out to someone doesn’t have to be laborious; it could be a quick email or call. The most important element is not so much the medium but the timeliness of the updates. People appreciate being kept in the loop, and they shouldn’t have to run down the recruiter to understand where they stand.

3. Complex Application Process When the process is needlessly complicated, candidates may give up. Not only may the company lose out on potential hires, but the brand reputation can also be harmed because the process may be perceived as a reflection of the company’s inefficiency.

Solution: Assess what information you truly need, and streamline your process around the information required for you to make an informed and timely decision. 4. Unprepared Interviewers and Clarity on Job Descriptions

I’ve gone through processes where the interviewers were clearly unprepared. The questions didn’t assess the actual qualifications, and I was left with the impression that the company didn’t take the hiring process seriously, or even know who or what they were looking for.

I’ve also seen job descriptions that don’t accurately represent what the role actually is. Effectively managing expectations is paramount–I once worked at an organization where they consistently misrepresented the job roles as well as the company culture, resulting in high attrition due to misaligned candidates’ expectations with the actual role. I’m a big believer in telling people what it’s really like so talent can make the most informed decision. Inviting someone to join a company shouldn’t be a sales pitch; it’s an alignment on values and motivations.

Solution: Create a document that outlines the key responsibilities of the role, the desired qualifications, and a set of standardized questions that assess those qualifications. This will help ensure that interviewers are prepared, and that they are asking relevant questions and accurately represent the role. 5. Discrimination

Early in my career, I was asked how old I was in an interview. And while I ultimately got the job, it could have totally gone the other way. If I hadn’t gotten the job, I could have assumed it was due to my age or some other protected category. Employers should want to avoid the look of impropriety. When companies engage in processes where there is bias or discrimination during the hiring process, it can be legally and reputationally damaging for the company.

Solution: Train people on what they can or can’t ask to ensure interviewers are well-informed about what questions are legally permissible, as well as how to conduct fair and unbiased interviews. Recruiting at its core is about curating an experience. At the end of the day, what kind of experience are you creating?

