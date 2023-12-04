Today Inc. released its 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates organizations and leaders for superior execution across all facets of entrepreneurial business. These 241 companies and 16 business leaders are being recognized for achievement across various disciplines from launching new products, to achieving positive client outcomes, community engagement, and fostering a strong culture of innovation.

The 2024 Best in Business honor is not solely based on size or financial growth, though we take these factors into account, but instead highlights companies that have demonstrated excellence in unique ways. Whether a rapidly growing startup or a long-established company, this year’s organizational honorees have proven their ability to harness their unique strengths to achieve best-in-class results.

Inc.'s Best in Business Application Process

Step 1: Basic Information

To apply to Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, nominating organizations complete an online application that covers basic information. As part of this first step, companies can select the appropriate industry category to enter, from Advertising to Wellness Services. At this stage, applicants can also choose to enter additional categories in which they would like to be recognized, from excellence in fields ranging from marketing to innovation to customer service. There is no limit to the number of categories a nominee can enter, though each one carries an entry fee ($695 at the early rate).

Step 2: Describe your accomplishments

In this critical step of the application, we ask nominees to demonstrate what they did in the last 12 months to deserve recognition from Inc. as Best in Business, with these three prompts:

Describe a best-in-class business win your company scored over the past year.

Explain how this accomplishment shows excellence in execution in your industry.

Cite metrics from the past year that capture the scope of your business win.

Step 3: The selection process

The majority of applicants formally applied, submitting information about their year and were judged by Inc. editors. In addition, some honorees-;including members of our list of business leaders-;were put forward by Inc. editors and/or nominated by a group of industry experts in fields such as talent recruitment, marketing, PR and corporate governance. Each inbound application is reviewed by members of our research, data and editorial teams. Inc. editors then assign a ranking to each application based on the nominee’s ability to consistently find new ways to outperform, iterate, innovate, and drive change across their industry and their community.

The resulting list reflects our judgment-;informed but of course subjective-;as to which organizations and people exemplify the best in business of 2024. We hope you will learn from the stories of these fascinating companies and individuals.

