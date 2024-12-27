History as a Service and How to Innovate for Growth  

Anyone who has founded or works for a consultancy understands the importance of multiple, varied service offerings to grow the bottom line. To punch through to the next level, though, you must zoom out the lens—a harder endeavor. For our business and me, this work began with an “aha moment” years ago in which I realized our entire business model could be farmed out for hire, not just farming out our individual divisions.

I’ll back up. What do I mean by this? In the last decade, we’ve all become accustomed to software as a service (SaaS) or accessing software on a subscription basis. These service providers make it easy to access a large suite of tools after purchasing just a few. (Think, for example, of where you started with Microsoft Office and its Word product a few decades ago and where your organization likely stands with Office 365 today.) Mulling on growth strategies for my own business, I had a lightbulb moment. We, too, can follow suit and offer history as a service. We’re already working with hundreds of companies for their research, archival, and storytelling needs, and our business—like many consultancies—is a web of interwoven services. By simply recasting these capabilities into a familiar package, we can organically grow with clients who already intrinsically understand our value, and find a shorter, more digestible way to expand our reach in these organizations. At the same time, we could reach new prospects with a familiar structure. This is something any leader or entrepreneur can do; it just requires looking at your business as if you are seeing it for the first time. If you’re filling gaps, there is opportunity

Years ago, organizations could not have fathomed that certain proprietary services would be performed by outside organizations and not kept internally. The thought that entire functions—IT, payroll, human resources—would be done by organizations outside your company’s offices, perhaps even outside your country, would not have been considered as a possibility. Similarly, managing an organization’s history and legacy can—and often is—outsourced, as well. This is a critical role in an organization and consultants fill the gap for companies that don’t keep a staff archivist or historian in the headcount—and most don’t. A lot of our business is driven by discovery: of corporate liabilities, long-forgotten histories, or the need for curated storytelling. Quite often we’re also the go-to resource for finding buried skeletons. We’re also in the business of data protection and organization. The analytics a business uses to make strategic decisions or build infrastructure must be underpinned by a strong foundation and a clear taxonomy—this is area in which we excel. Finally, for decades, both corporations and law firms have outsourced their library and information services to support research, records retention schedules, and capturing critical organizational information. Put together, history as a service was a short leap. We’re already offering all these services a la carte; we can now offer them in a full, easy-to-access suite. I believe this is something most consultants can do when they step back to understand what individual services could be bundled.

The three pillars of project management come to mind when thinking through the advantages: scope, time, and cost. It is a basic business decision to have any “as a service” provider maximize these three pillars to help a business boost its bottom line and provide a high ROI on an investment. Figure this out for your client base and you’re on your way. Growth strategies start with understanding your audience In terms of selling your “as a service” idea into a client, in today’s high-speed, low-bandwidth business world, it’s critical to meet clients where they are, not where you want them to be. We’re all on the receiving end of calls, emails, LinkedIn messages, and other outreach that spams us with offers that don’t make sense to our business. Cold calling and prospecting take time and valuable resources. So, think about how you can meet your clients where they already are to avoid both of these tactics.

When it comes to history as a service, we’re piloting this with a group we know fits the profile perfectly. Many of our clients, especially in the legal and litigation spaces, use us for discreet, highly sensitive projects ranging from research on acquisition targets to regulatory compliance to litigation research. They are some of the busiest individuals in their organization. While word-of-mouth and organic growth inside a company is one of the most powerful and easy ways to grow, sometimes our clients simply lack the time to make these warm introductions. Bearing this in mind, providing easy and quick access to our services that complement their work—such as corporate genealogy research, expert witness testimony, or archival footage exploration—​ ​solves that problem. Rather than asking to set up a capability presentation, we offer a review of the bite-sized projects they can get with an already approved vendor in just a few clicks. This is an easier path than setting up a meeting or developing a new scope of work. Instead, just like any SaaS provider, we give access to resources with additional services they can engage with immediately. Practice makes perfect