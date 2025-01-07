Jennifer Fleiss is co-founder and head of business development at Rent the Runway, a transformative brand that offers millions of women access to designer fashions.

Fleiss and Harvard Business School classmate Jennifer Hyman launched their company in 2009, betting that the rising sharing economy would extend to designer dresses and accessories. Five years and 5 million users later, Rent the Runway is projected to generate nearly $100 million in revenue by 2016.