Big Talk

Live Chat with Refinery29’s Justin Stefano and Philippe von Borries

Join our live chat Wednesday, October 29, 2014 at 12pm ET.

BY

JAN 7, 2025
Justin Stefano and Philippe von Borries

Take part in Inc.’s live chat featuring Refinery29 co-founders and co-CEOs Justin Stefano and Philippe von Borries. High school friends and passionate entrepreneurs, they launched Refinery29 from a kitchen in Brooklyn in 2005 as an independent site for finding new designers. Since then, they’ve grown it into a full-fledged media brand, cornering the millennial market and achieving hockey stick revenue growth.

During this live, interactive chat you will:

  • Hear how the founders turned a $5,000 investment into an e-commerce powerhouse
  • Get advice on creating an effective content marketing strategy
  • Learn how to reach the millennial market
  • Have the opportunity to have your questions answered

Have questions you want to ask Justin and Philippe? Follow @IncLiveEvents and #IncLiveChat on Twitter to join the conversation.

