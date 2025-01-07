Live Chat with Refinery29’s Justin Stefano and Philippe von Borries
Join our live chat Wednesday, October 29, 2014 at 12pm ET.
Take part in Inc.’s live chat featuring Refinery29 co-founders and co-CEOs Justin Stefano and Philippe von Borries. High school friends and passionate entrepreneurs, they launched Refinery29 from a kitchen in Brooklyn in 2005 as an independent site for finding new designers. Since then, they’ve grown it into a full-fledged media brand, cornering the millennial market and achieving hockey stick revenue growth.
During this live, interactive chat you will:
- Hear how the founders turned a $5,000 investment into an e-commerce powerhouse
- Get advice on creating an effective content marketing strategy
- Learn how to reach the millennial market
- Have the opportunity to have your questions answered
