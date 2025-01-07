Live Chat with Kickstarter CEO Yancey Strickler
Yancey Strickler discusses entrepreneurship, leadership, and lessons learned in this exclusive Inc. live chat.
Yancey Strickler is co-founder and CEO of crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. To date, more than $1 billion has been pledged to projects on Kickstarter, funding everything from homemade postcards to Oscar-winning documentaries.
In this live chat with Inc. senior writer Christine Lagorio-Chafkin, Strickler speaks about notable Kickstarter successes, the rising culture of crowdfunding, his advice for entrepreneurs, and more.
