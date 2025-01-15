The Engineer’s Guide to Putting Employees in Boxes

How to think outside the box with people management, when you don’t know what a box is.

Engineers love complicated problems, but we have a reputation for being obtuse about personal interactions. I often tell my fellow engineers, “You won’t find any problems more complicated than those involving people.”

Engineering school doesn’t teach us personal interactions. Emotions are tricky and don’t follow the laws of physics or mathematics. We don’t have algorithms to cover the vagaries of human behavior, so technical people may need guidance to better relate to those things. As the manager of my engineering business, I developed a way to address my employees’ concerns. I created a system of personalized brainstorming in face-to-face meetings, to optimize the employee’s experience and our business’s success, responding to employees’ evolving need for flexibility and the changing nature of work. I call them “box talks.” A box talk is a manager’s attempt to have significant conversations with employees about their expectations and ours. The trick is doing that in a structured way using this philosophy, “Our employees’ needs are as important as our customers’ needs.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Step one: Discover We often assume we know what employees want or expect. My first recommendation is to skip the assumptions and DISCOVER. Determining these answers is an often discussed but frequently skipped part of any design process, be it technical or personal. Discovering relationships and associated information is the first step in tackling problems or developing any system. People respond well if asked what they want. Learn your employee’s key motivators. What do they love doing? What would their ideal job entail? What flexibility in schedules works best? What do they hope to achieve? What in their life will impact day-to-day performance? Approach this discovery phase with the concept of “no wrong answers.” In learning your employee’s “perfect world” scenario, you understand what cooperative adjustments will create outstanding, loyal employees.

At the highest level, a box talk defines what relationships are outside the box and what relationships are inside. Relationships inside the box are intertwined with the business; they form a contract between the employee and employer, the job’s parameters. Step two: Architect We must now ARCHITECT the box. The foundations are work responsibilities, schedule, and pay. Not only is hybrid work the workforce’s current demand, but evolving technology and automation suggest these trends in the future. The elements of how often, and how long people work is a primary negotiation. Desired outcomes construct the box’s walls and define the operating relationship.

We then address relationships outside the box. The business wants to maintain good relationships with anyone associated with an employee, even outside the company. Sometimes, this is an open discussion due to needs for caregiving, raising kids, or enjoying time off; these factors drive time commitment. Ignoring employees’ “outside the box” relationships is counterintuitive; they are a major part of your current or future team members’ world. We are unable to ask directly, nor should we. However, insensitivity to the complete picture of someone’s world is folly. Be open to hearing about an employee’s relationships and considerations. Determining people’s relationships sometimes requires creative thinking. Brainstorming is usually needed, utilizing a structured process. Engineers can equate this with a failure mode and effects analysis, where a key aspect is describing all relationships and making an earnest attempt to think of anything that could go wrong, the likeliness of failure and the fallout. When dealing with people, however, focus on the positive—not about how people can fail, but how people can consistently succeed.

Step three: Execute EXECUTING the box’s creation requires the right mindset. Appraising the discussions as a future arrangement with a technical development mindset removes many of the emotional issues. A dispassionate conversation at the outset of a plan is best because conflicts or opportunities are forward-looking. In effect, it is a contract. Any architecture, especially one that affects people, determines necessary rules or constraints for relationships, but also defines degrees of freedom. The design of a hinge constrains motion in one direction but allows freedom in another. The amount of freedom represents value for an employee.

For example, allotted vacation days are standard in a work agreement, but the flexibility of their use often occupies that nebulous land of unwritten rules. I recommend a defined time to communicate those mostly informal rules. Step four: Integrate In this process, we create many boxes—one per employee, then others involving relationships with customers, suppliers, and partner companies—creating people’s expected roles in an organization. INTEGRATION is the basis for the culture.

Box talks give a cohesive picture of the most important relationships and what the group desires. Adherence to every detail in box talks isn’t possible, so common agreements develop. The common agreement includes both what we expect to happen in general, and what we do not. One example of a common agreement in organizations is the dress code, a policy that usually includes a small number of rules. Within such a code are subjective statements like “dressing respectfully” or even conforming to “business casual.” Rules do not cover other specifics and are usually adapted and adopted as the culture evolves. So, the relationships between people on dress code, as with many others, have black-and-white rules and gray areas. Step five: Actualize