All Great Leaders Know It: Let Your Employees and Customers Tell You What to Do 

It’s not your job to have all the answers. It’s your job to find them

In almost three decades of coaching hundreds of companies to improve profitability and engagement, my advice has never changed. It’s always been to help employees think and act like owners and to treat them like partners. Business owners and partners share goals. They all understand the challenges and opportunities facing their company, and they all benefit from successful results. If you can align the self-interest of your employees with the purpose of the business, you have a foundation for transformative success.

Our approach, whether with Southwest Airlines or a small privately held landscaping company, always begins with the same critical first step: listening. When employees feel heard, engagement increases. When customers feel heard, loyalty strengthens. Listening isn’t just an exercise in courtesy. It’s a powerful way to tap into the collective wisdom of the people who know your organization best. Employees on the frontlines and customers interacting with your products or services daily often have insights that no one else can provide. As an act, listening communicates respect and partnership. It signals that you value input, care about concerns, and are committed to collaboration. If you’re genuine, these signals set the tone for a culture of trust and mutual investment.

Great leadership starts with getting input from the people who drive your business results—customers, employees, and managers. The idea is to develop consensus on the most critical issues facing the company in the next six to twelve months. That consensus reveals an economic metric for everyone to point toward, like revenue per paid hour, or job margin dollars per month. These performance metrics drive financial results, and because they’re operational, employees interact with the outcomes every day and understand them easily. Step 1: Customers define your company’s value. Your customers hold the ultimate verdict on the value of your products or services, yet many organizations fail to effectively utilize their opinions as a resource. Here are strategies to engage your customers: Conduct customer interviews: Reach out to both loyal and lost customers. Ask what they value most about your offerings. Would they recommend you to their closest friend or colleague? Most important: Ask why. Really probe for specifics. A full script can be found here. Create feedback loops: Develop action steps for teams to pursue based on the insight provided by the interviews, starting with your highest-value customers. Let your customers know you listened. A retail company we coached discovered through customer interviews that their return process was a major pain point. By simplifying and streamlining the process, they not only retained more customers but also boosted positive word-of-mouth referrals. Listening revealed an issue that had previously been flying under the radar.

There’s another insight that we discovered during the financial crisis of 2008 and refined during the pandemic. Most of our coaching clients had excess capacity due to the downturns. We suggested to each company leader the same solution regardless of industry: Engage with customers to see what they value most and act accordingly. After all, a business’s economics are defined by its customers, not by internal financials. At an engineering firm we worked with, conversations with past clients generated referrals and additional work. They also revealed that the firm’s scanning technology was particularly valued, so the firm began to showcase it in marketing campaigns. Similar conversations at a countertop fabricating company showed that they’d been wrong to assume that price was their customers’ priority. Purchasing decisions actually depended more on timeliness and customer service. This information allowed the company to safely increase prices. Step 2: Treat your employees as trusted partners. The next group to engage is your employees. If you want your employees to care about the business the way you do, they need to be treated like partners. Effective listening builds psychological ownership in your teams if you create an environment that encourages honest sharing. The following process should be repeated with managers.

Conduct an anonymous survey: Everyone should take the survey, and we mean everyone. Open-ended questions prompt valuable feedback. Examples include: “How should the company better serve customers to increase revenue?” and “What is the company’s greatest opportunity for improvement?” Hold listening sessions: Schedule structured sessions with employees from every level. Make these sessions small enough to ensure everyone has a chance to speak. Act on feedback: Listening without resulting action can breed cynicism. Make it a priority to address key concerns and communicate the steps being taken. A midsize manufacturing firm that we worked with discovered through listening sessions that employees felt disconnected from the company’s financial goals. They didn’t understand the impact of their day-to-day actions on the bottom line. By implementing a transparent system to share company performance and celebrate team contributions to company goals, employee engagement and productivity soared. Listening was the first step toward aligning the team around shared objectives. And employees were empowered to participate in improving the same financials they’d felt alienated from. Listening is not a passive act. It’s interventional. If you don’t know where to start, we would be happy to share the anonymous employee survey we’ve used with hundreds of companies, including Southwest Airlines. By listening to employees, managers, and customers with an open mind and a willingness to be accountable, you create a ripple effect. It fosters a culture of ownership, strengthens relationships, and uncovers opportunities that drive both engagement and profitability. Remember, your role as a leader isn’t to have all the answers. It’s to create the conditions where the best answers can emerge. That starts by listening—intently, intentionally, and with your best, highest purpose in mind.

