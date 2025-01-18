Employee Engagement 2.0? It’s Called Economic Engagement 

Engagement comes naturally when employee self-interest aligns with the purpose of the business.

Before the Industrial Revolution, work wasn’t just a job. At family-owned farms and local businesses, employees intimately understood both their customers and the business’s health. Everyone had a stake in the business’s success. When times were good, everyone benefitted. When times were tough, everyone pitched in to overcome the challenges. Employees were economically engaged as partners in a shared mission. Profit generation through serving customers was intrinsic to a job’s purpose, security, and future. Ownership and earning potential often passed from generation to generation, reinforcing this sense of shared value.

When the Industrial Revolution introduced top-down management structures, it fundamentally altered this natural dynamic, transforming work into a transactional exchange. It distanced workers from customers and financial outcomes, a phenomenon called the alienation of labor. This detachment from the economic impact of one’s work diminished motivation, performance, and meaning for employees. Most people were no longer owners or partners, financially or psychologically. They did what they were told, and most employees functionally became hired hands. The disconnect fueled union movements, as workers sought representation and rights. Fast forward to 1990, when the coiner of “employee engagement,” William Kahn, researched workplace behavior. Professor Kahn found three key drivers of employee engagement: psychological safety

the ability to fulfill a role

a sense of meaningfulness to warrant engaging one’s full self. But despite billions spent on programs and tools like Gallup’s Q12 employee engagement survey for the next couple of decades, engagement metrics have barely budged.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Self-interest and engagement Notably Kahn laments the stagnation in employee engagement, noting that the term has been diluted into a buzzword. In a recent interview, he suggested that it “got redefined as how absorbed and attentive and energized someone can be on behalf of the organization”—rather than focusing on the relationship between an individual’s purpose at work and the purpose of the company they work for. Getting people excited on behalf of an organization is difficult. But when people develop psychological ownership, they are motivated by self-interest. Many engagement initiatives focus solely on serving employees, neglecting the deep-seated connection between employee satisfaction, customer outcomes, and profitability. Even companies with employee ownership models often fail to empower workers as true partners in growth, perpetuating a distance from the business’s core mission. Instead of dwelling on past failures, we can look to the companies that are getting it right. Industry leaders like Nucor and Costco go beyond serving employees to satisfy them. Instead, they actively partner with employees to serve customers. These companies empower employees to contribute ideas, improve customer service, and drive profitable growth. Employees become trusted partners who understand their direct impact on the company’s success. And the results speak volumes: superior stock performance, higher customer satisfaction (as measured by net promoter scores), and elevated employee engagement (eNPS) scores. Our research in collaboration with Harvard Business School, studying hundreds of companies, proves the same is true for private businesses.

What is economic engagement? This approach, known as economic engagement (EE), aligns employees and owners around the shared goal of serving customers profitably. It transforms workers from hired hands into trusted partners, fostering shared responsibility and mutual reward. Our research identified five key drivers of economic engagement: 1. Customer engagement connects owners and workers with the noble goal of serving customers by providing what customers value.

2. Economic understanding aligns owners and workers with a common understanding of what defines success for the company. 3. Economic transparency enables owners and workers to see how the company is doing and learn from successes and failures. 4. Economic compensation gives owners and workers a shared stake in the results, making them economic partners in the company.

5. Employee participation leads to lower turnover and better relationships between owners, managers, and employees. When economic engagement scores were compared to profit growth, companies in the top quartile of EE performance had double the profit growth of the average, and the average had double the profit growth of the bottom quartile. In short, companies excelling in EE achieve remarkable results. Real-world examples The power of economic engagement is abundantly evident in real-world examples. CapitalOne’s “Committed Engaged Owners” initiative resulted in millions of dollars of savings. Boardman Fabrication achieved a 55 percent increase in sales and profits exceeding the past three years combined. At Carlson Travel, three branches implemented EE principles and outperformed their 24 peer branches within a year. Employees expressed pride and excitement in contributing to their branch’s success, as captured in the company’s video, In Their Own Words. Nucor employees seem to feel the same way. Said one CEO who’d adopted EE: “We don’t have employees anymore. We have a plant full of entrepreneurs.”

People get engaged when they are partners, not hired hands. When they learn how and why their work matters; when they have a voice and a stake in success; when owner, employee, and customer interests are aligned. When profits created together are shared, reducing the growing wealth gap we’ve seen for generations. Employees and customers To build a successful and profitable business, companies must prioritize customer focus in practice—a cornerstone of economic engagement. This requires a fundamental shift in how employees are viewed and treated. They must be seen not as transactional workers but as strategic business partners, and a conduit to customer connection, strengthening their role as vital contributors to the company’s success. This vision isn’t new. GE CEO Owen Young articulated a similar philosophy nearly a century ago, as highlighted in the Harvard Business Review article “More Than a Paycheck.” But today, the need for an employee engagement evolution, or revolution, is more relevant than ever. By treating employees as partners in serving customers, companies can create sustainable, profitable growth that benefits all stakeholders—customers, employees, owners, and society at large.

It’s time for employee engagement 2.0. Economic engagement is the way forward, as demonstrated by leaders like Nucor, Costco, and Carlson Travel. The evidence is clear: When employees are empowered as partners, success follows. Let’s take their lead in reimagining meaningful, profitable work for the modern era, and reap the profitable rewards for doing so.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.