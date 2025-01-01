How Haier Did What GE Couldn’t

For decades, General Electric was the go-to name in appliances, reigning supreme from the 1960s through the 1990s. But under the leadership of CEO Jack Welch, GE’s focus on financial performance often came at the expense of its workforce, earning Welch the nickname “Neutron Jack” for his reputation of cutting jobs while keeping the buildings intact. Market share plummeted, with employment dropping from a peak of 21,000 in 1971 to just 9,500 by 1995.

By 2008, a struggling GE attempted to sell its appliance division but found no buyers. The division became one of the worst-performing units within GE, leading to failed spin-off attempts and ongoing negotiations with labor unions. Finally, in 2016, a shocking turn—Haier, the world’s largest appliance manufacturer headquartered in China, acquired GE Appliances. What followed was nothing short of astonishing. Market share, which had languished around a mere two percent for the previous four years, skyrocketed to 20 percent. Haier had achieved what GE could not: a resounding success in the appliance market. The source of Haier’s boom lies in an approach known as rendanheyi, a Chinese business philosophy. It embodies the same concepts I’ve coached companies on for decades. My company calls it economic engagement, and it aligns the purpose of employees to the purpose of the business. Our research shows that companies who excel at the drivers of economic engagement have double the profit growth of their peers. By looking at those drivers, and Haier’s story of success, you can see how. The drivers include: 1. Customer engagement Literally, rendanheyi translates to “employees and customers become one.” Everything starts with the customer. By reorganizing its operations into micro-enterprises—product-focused teams that encompass sales, marketing, design, manufacturing, and purchasing—Haier ensured that every employee was functionally connected to customer needs. The concept of “zero distance” to the customer became central, enabling front-line employees to access specific customer data and respond quickly to feedback. This customer-centric model transformed the previously sluggish GE appliance division into an engaged, responsive organization.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

2. Economic compensation Haier took a novel approach to compensation by linking it to the performance of these micro-enterprises. Leaders signed contracts based on agreed-upon performance metrics, so that every department—whether marketing, sales, design, or operations—worked toward the same goals, breaking down silos that previously hindered performance. While production line workers did not directly see these benefits, their overall job security improved significantly—employment rose to 12,000 by 2018, reversing the previous downward trend. What’s more, the approach fostered a sense of psychological ownership among employees. They were no longer merely cogs in a machine, but stakeholders in the success of their company. This empowered workforce translated to higher morale and greater productivity, creating a symbiotic cycle of performance and engagement. 3. Transparency and understanding of the economics Each employee team developed strategic value metrics, allowing for real-time assessments of performance against market averages. Weekly forecasting became a collaborative effort, where insights from every level informed strategic decisions. This approach reinforces the notion that great strategy relies on great information, allowing Haier to stay ahead of market trends and adapt swiftly to changing consumer preferences.

By fostering a culture of open communication and shared goals, Haier encouraged employees to take initiative and contribute ideas. This not only enhanced engagement but also resulted in innovative solutions that directly addressed customer needs. 4. Employee participation Haier relies on employee involvement in important improvement initiatives. For example, when the refridgerator micro-enterprise learned that customers struggled to keep fruits and vegetables fresh, they collaborated with a research institute to develop high-humidity storage technology. This solution went from concept to market in just 11 months—an impressive feat compared to the years it would have taken under GE. This illustrates how a motivated employee can begin to think and act like a true partner, driving remarkable advancements. Employees felt encouraged to voice their ideas and contribute to product development, leading to a culture of creativity and ownership.

You might be thinking, OK, but the Chinese government is a well-known factor in the success of many Chinese enterprises. Questions about government support for Haier are valid. Benefits from the Chinese government could indirectly influence Haier’s global operations, including those in the U.S., through investment or resource allocation. But GE Appliances, as a U.S.-based subsidiary operating out of Lexington, Kentucky, is not directly eligible for Chinese subsidies. Further, the company is subject to U.S. laws and regulations, including labor laws, environmental standards, and trade compliance. In any case, the transformation of GE’s company culture and management philosophy remains remarkable. Since Haier took over, GE Appliances has seen consistent growth in U.S. market share, with more than $2 billion invested and 4,000 new jobs created since 2016. Noteworthy products like the Ultra Fast Combo washer-dryer, which saves 50 percent more energy than traditional dryers, showcase the brand’s renewed focus on innovation. These developments are not just about increasing sales—they represent a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. The focus on innovation has hardly gone unnoticed. Industry analysts and consumers have both recognized GE Appliances as a brand that listens and responds to customers, further solidifying its position in a competitive landscape. Haier’s “Zero Distance to Customer” philosophy has not only enhanced customer service and product experience but has also become a case study in successful international acquisitions. Like economic engagement, rendanheyi aligns employee goals with company goals—everything aimed at serving the customer profitably. Haier has created a win-win for stakeholders, customers, employees, and the Louisville community. It’s a testament to the power of economic engagement across cultures.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.