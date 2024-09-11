The Myth of Profits Versus Employees Destroys Both

Uniting the two should be the obvious solution–but few companies do it well.

A recent Wall Street Journal article, “Boeing’s ‘Culture’ Needs Profits,” criticized Boeing’s recent struggles, attributing its problems to one failed methodology: “Boeing’s recent design and manufacturing blunders arise from a ‘culture’ that put profits over customers and employees.” It’s a notion that’s reflective of countless experts’ beliefs. But it’s a limiting belief. And it’s a line that should read: “Boeing’s recent design and manufacturing blunders arise from a ‘culture’ that put short-term profits over customers and employees.”

The myth persists in the modern business world that companies must choose between maximizing profits, prioritizing customer satisfaction, and investing in employee welfare. This unsophisticated idea suggests that focusing on one of these areas inevitably compromises the others. A closer look reveals that this dichotomy is flawed and counterproductive. It’s also simply untrue. Let’s examine this objectively. Boeing’s focus was not on sustainable, long-term profitability, but rather on today’s financial gains. Over the past five years, Boeing’s stock price has fallen sharply (from $330 to around $170), reflecting a failure in profits, customer service, and employee engagement. In sum, the company stopped partnering with employees to serve customers profitably. Boeing’s decline exemplifies the danger of neglecting long-term value. By sacrificing investments in customers and employees for quick-fix financial results, Boeing failed to maintain its competitive edge. A related issue is the trend of reducing employee compensation as an easy cost-cutting measure. Another WSJ article, called “Bosses Are Finding Ways to Pay Workers Less,” recently reported that companies are increasingly opting to hire less experienced employees or just underpay them to manage costs. This approach, epitomized by McKinsey’s “no more unicorns” hiring strategy, seeks to cut expenses by avoiding high salaries for top talent. The depressing message to the employees–the very real people who are charged with a company’s success–couldn’t be clearer.

Even Gallup’s engagement surveys overlook the critical role of customers, profits, and employee compensation. The Q12 does not even mention customers or profits. And despite employees consistently citing compensation as a key factor in their job satisfaction, there is also no question about compensation. When companies cut wages or lay off workers, it impacts not just those directly affected but the entire workforce. Never mind that employee engagement will plummet. Never mind that new innovations from employees to improve the business will cease. All these challenges will last for years. There are far too many examples of this poor management. Here are just a few: Citibank’s new CEO, McKinsey-trained Jane Frasier, lays off 20,000 while conducting exotic pranks with her leadership team.

GE CEO enjoys a $75 million bonus the same year 7,500 are laid off.

Intel lays off around 15,000 employees as part of a cost-cutting strategy aimed at saving $10 billion. In stark contrast, industry leaders like Costco, Nucor, J&J, Abbott, and Trader Joe’s prove that focusing on all three elements–profits, customers, and employees–delivers exceptional results. Look at their stock price appreciation. Serving customers drives profits. There is no conflict. In fact, a focus on profits drives a company to serve its customers and partner with its employees. This is what our research on thousands of private companies showed, as outlined in “A Key Strategy to Double Profitable Growth.” Costco, for instance, has consistently invested in its employees, paying above-average wages and fostering a culture of respect and collaboration. (It’s something Henry Ford did in his first assembly plant–paying workers double the going hourly rate, which also enabled his employees to purchase the cars they built. Genius.) This kind of commitment not only attracts the best employees but also translates into higher customer satisfaction and stronger financial performance. Companies like Nucor and Abbott have similarly thrived by partnering with employees to serve customers profitably, sharing the resulting wealth with all stakeholders.

These companies show how the shortcomings of traditional employee engagement strategies can be met with the research-backed approach we mentioned earlier, economic engagement. Unlike conventional engagement metrics, economic engagement focuses on how effectively employees are contributing to the company’s success in serving customers. This approach aligns employees’ purpose with the business’s goals, creating a direct link between their individual purpose and the company’s purpose: profitability. Economic engagement emphasizes that employees are meaningfully engaged when they see themselves as partners in the business’s success rather than as hired hands. The model fosters a sense of ownership and a clear, shared objective, driving both individual and organizational excellence. By investing in employees and aligning their goals with those of the company, businesses can truly have it all. The belief that profits, customers, and employees are at odds is a misconception that hinders long-term business success. Companies that integrate these elements effectively not only enhance their financial performance but also build significantly more engaged workforces. Adopting economic engagement practices is the key transformative step. By prioritizing performance-based compensation, strong employee partnerships, and customer satisfaction, companies build a foundation for sustained progress, as evidenced by industry leaders and successful case studies.

It’s crucial for thought leaders and company leaders to challenge outdated perspectives and adopt strategies that align employee purpose with organization-wide goals, ultimately improving profits and the lives of the employees who drive those profits. The trade-off is a misguided notion that stunts potential. Let’s put down the myth, and let go of the so-called competition between profits, customers, and employees. There is none, and there never has been.

