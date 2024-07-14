Want 5 Forces 2.0? Integrate Economic Engagement

In 1979, Michael Porter published his first article for the Harvard Business Review. “How Competitive Forces Shape Strategy” defined the influential framework of five competitive forces determining industry profitability. In the years that followed, his strategic paradigm shaped a generation of academic research and business practice. While Porter’s model remains a cornerstone of strategic thinking, it overlooks a crucial factor in modern business success: partnering with employees to serve customers, or Economic Engagement.

Porter’s article highlighted industries like airlines and textiles, where intense competition often leads to unattractive returns on investment. At the time, his prediction that almost no company earns an attractive return on investment was evident: The largest airlines in the United States — American, Eastern, TWA, and United — were deeply troubled by financial instability and bankruptcies. But it makes no reference to employees, except possibly as suppliers of labor, suggesting unions create industry challenges.

Southwest Airlines competed in the same industry. Like its much larger competitors, SWA was heavily unionized. Yet in an industry known for layoffs, losses, and bankruptcies, during Herb Kelleher’s tenure as CEO, SWA had no layoffs, no losses, and its LUV stock provided a return over 2000 percent — a 20-fold increase, higher than any other publicly traded stock in any industry. That performance was a shock only to those outside the company, including Michael Porter. But inside, everyone knew exactly what their magic was. Eventually, it would be evident in marketing campaigns like “Transfarency.” Unlike its competitors, SWA embraced a culture of Economic Engagement from the outset, and from humble beginnings.

After years of legal wranglings with existing competitors who tried to preclude it from entering the market, SWA began operations in 1971. Braniff and Texas Air responded with a price war. They knew SWA was not well capitalized and wagered they could undergo a few months’ loss in the Texas market, bankrupt Southwest Airlines, and then return to normal fares. Like Porter, Braniff and Texas Air did not consider the mighty employees.

At the time, SWA had a team of 178. Because the company was small and transparent, each employee understood the price war and challenges the company faced. One pilot told Herb, “We think our problem is that we’re small. But that’s really our advantage. We all know one another. When my plane arrives at a gate, I know the ground crew, I know the gate agents, I know our mechanics. I think we could turn the planes faster than any other airline, providing a couple extra flights out of each aircraft, every day.“ The pilot could contribute this effectively because he understood the economics of the company. He was economically engaged. SWA survived and prospered. Braniff and Texas Air did not.

Central to SWA’s strategy was its recognition of employees as strategic partners rather than mere labor suppliers or hired hands. Its focus on customers, economic clarity, transparency, profit sharing, and employee participation — the five drivers of Economic Engagement — is not just exemplary but legendary. It stands in contrast to most employee engagement measures, which tend to focus on serving employees instead of partnering with them — and like Gallup’s G-12, most don’t even mention customers, the ready-made point of engagement. Efforts like these have failed for over 25 years.

In 1973, SWA pioneered profit-sharing in the airline industry, providing employees incremental compensation and enabling them to purchase company stock. This initiative fostered a culture of shared ownership and accountability, culminating in employees owning 6.9 percent of the company by 2020 — an achievement earned instead of given. United Airlines’ 1995 adoption of an ESOP failed to replicate Southwest’s success. United’s program, primarily emphasizing financial ownership without the corresponding Economic Engagement, resulted in discord and operational inefficiencies. Employees were not involved in decision making processes; they still felt like employees rather than employee-owners. Disputes over the meaning of employee ownership further undermined the program, further contrasting with SWA’s Economic Engagement approach. This is entirely consistent with research that shows employee participation in management is integral to ESOP success.

SWA’s model of Economic Engagement extends beyond financial incentives. A landmark pilot union agreement in 1990 exemplified this approach, where pilots received stock options in exchange for wage freezes. This innovative partnership not only aligned pilot interests with company success but also empowered employees to influence strategic outcomes — a practice that set the company apart in an industry traditionally marked by labor-management conflicts.

The evolution of strategic thinking is promising: John Case, who coined the term “open-book management,” described its graduation to something better in an Inc.com article titled “Open-Book Management 2.0? It’s called Economic Engagement.” I would suggest a “Five Forces 2.0” framework that integrates Economic Engagement as a strategic imperative. Competitive advantage today hinges not only on market positioning but also on aligning employee interests with the company’s own financial ones. While Porter’s framework remains invaluable for analyzing industry dynamics, its adaptation to include Economic Engagement would represent a powerful paradigm shift in strategic management. Economic Engagement companies foster a culture of shared ownership, innovation, and operational excellence.

Companies that prioritize this kind of employee partnership stand to gain a significant competitive edge in today’s business landscape — creating a Five Forces 2.0 framework that truly reflects the complexities and opportunities of the modern economy.

