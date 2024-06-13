What Trader Joe’s Has That Amazon Wants

Americans have a soft spot for the underdog. Our nation’s history is rich with triumph against overwhelming odds, from the American Revolution to the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Winter Olympics. In the business world, too, companies like Apple and Costco rose to prominence against formidable competitors IBM and Walmart. Two of my former business coaching clients, Southwest Airlines and Green Mountain Coffee, faced similar standoffs with major competitors–in this case, Braniff and Texas Air, and Starbucks, respectively.

At both client companies, we worked to get employees to think and act like owners in order to more profitably serve customers. I’ve spent my career helping companies implement economic engagement, a way of running a company that relies on this kind of employee partnership. And it’s clear that at Apple and Costco, companies I admire but haven’t had the privilege to work with, the gears of economic engagement are turning–and propelling them to outpace their opposition.

It’s not surprising that the underdog should be smarter. When you’re smaller, you have to be. You must find the thing you can do better than the bigger guy, who has thousands of employees–you typically have less than a couple hundred. But this disadvantage can be a weapon. You tend to truly know your employees, and they know you. Real relationships yield trust. Trust is enhanced with transparency. It becomes natural to share your everyday challenges with your employees, and they’re more ready to share their ideas. Trader Joe’s is one such underdog, currently facing off against the juggernaut that is Amazon. While Amazon boasts over 1.5 million employees, Trader Joe’s operates with a workforce a fraction of that size, around 50,000. It’s the most feared competitor in consumer marketing. Yet despite Amazon’s data-driven approach and massive resources, it’s clear that Trader Joe’s has something Amazon just hasn’t got.

Let me be clear. I’m not here to criticize Amazon’s business model. My family and I have been Amazon Prime members for years. A reasonable argument can be made that Amazon has made great contributions to the lives of its customers. The company’s performance and price are impressive. But a recent Wall Street Journal article titled “Inside Amazon’s Push to Crack Trader Joe’s–and Dominate Everything” suggests Amazon is putting forth an effort to emulate the success of Trader Joe’s.

The anecdotes range from amusing to almost disturbing. In one, Amazon hired a senior manager from the snack foods business at Trader Joe’s. The recruit was later hounded for information about the best-selling Trader Joe’s products. Eventually, she emailed a spreadsheet that detailed the top-​selling items. Then her Amazon manager demanded that she share the margins for Trader Joe’s for each product. In tears, the employee refused. Clearly Amazon’s focus is on data, not employees. There’s no way Trader Joe’s could compete with Amazon on data, and it doesn’t. As it relates to employees, Amazon uses stack ranking, grading employees against one another and cutting the bottom 6 percent of performers each year–a modern rendition of Jack Welch’s notorious “rank and yank.” Unsurprisingly, Amazon has high employee turnover, almost by design. Amazon chooses not to compete with the employee engagement at Trader Joe’s. And it’s unclear if the company could:

Trader Joe’s pays its employees exceptionally well. Part-time crew members can make up to $24 per hour, which is nearly twice the highest average minimum wage in the United States. Store managers (Captains) make around $100,000 per year.

Trader Joe’s keeps its employees motivated during their shifts by having them rotate tasks ranging from replenishing stock, to cashing people out, to cleaning. This variety keeps employees engaged, prevents boredom, and gives employees a more holistic understanding of the business.

Retirement fund contribution: Trader Joe’s takes care of its employees by making contributions equal to 10 percent of an employee’s salary to their retirement fund. This incentive is available even to part-time employees if they work a minimum number of hours.

Employees at Trader Joe’s play a crucial role in customer engagement by building relationships with shoppers. They are knowledgeable about the products and passionate about sharing their expertise.

Trader Joe’s has been successful in retaining talent, with more than 10 percent of its employees being with the company for 10 years or longer. The contrast between Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, another former competitor acquired by Amazon, is telling. While Whole Foods has reportedly suffered drastic changes in its employee engagement and turnover since the acquisition, Trader Joe’s has maintained its commitment to its unique culture and employee-driven values.

Both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s enjoyed revenue of $16 billion in 2017, the year Amazon acquired Whole Foods. By 2023, Trader Joe’s had revenue of $20 billion, versus Whole Foods’ $18 billion. No wonder Amazon is taking notes. Amazon’s attempt to crack the code of Trader Joe’s may seem like a straightforward business strategy, but it risks overlooking the most important intangible factors that contribute to success at Trader Joe’s. By focusing solely on data and performance metrics, Amazon is missing out on the magic that comes from truly engaging with employees and customers.

Can both exist? Of course. But in the end, the autonomous culture of Trader Joe’s proves that economic engagement–a commitment to delight the customer by fostering meaningful relationships with employees–can be a winning strategy, even in the face of fierce competition from industry giants like Amazon. The results are consistent with extensive research found in “A Key Strategy to Double Your Profitable Growth.” Trader Joe’s continues to punch above its weight. Partnered with your employees, you could be too. I hear my fellow consumers cheering for them just a bit louder. Don’t you?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.