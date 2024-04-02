What’s Your Company Worth?

Financial value is what it’s worth–intrinsic value is what it could be worth.

Some years ago, I coached an employee-owned company that was struggling with the cost of its annual valuation. As you likely know, ESOPs are required to undergo an annual independent valuation. The owner told me they’d be happier to pay up if the quality was any good, but it wasn’t. Then she looked at me like she had an idea.

So began my work as a valuation provider. It was a natural evolution. I’d long been helping companies improve financial results while improving the lives of the employees who drive those results–implementing what’s known as employee partnership, or Economic Engagement. Increasing a company’s value is basically what I’ve always been about. But I quickly learned that determining the worth of your company is both an art and a science. And it’s essential to grasp both financial and intrinsic value to understand the true worth of your enterprise. Financial Value

As any reputable valuation provider would tell you (I say reputable, as it’s important to note the wide range of quality among providers), there are fundamentally three approaches to estimating the financial value of an ongoing business: Comparable Analysis (Comps): Much like evaluating real estate, this method analyzes sales of similar businesses in the region. However, scarcity of recent sales data or undisclosed prices often pose challenges. Discounted Cash Flow (DCF): By projecting future cash flows over several years and discounting them to present value, DCF offers insights into potential returns. But its reliance on subjective (or understandably biased) management projections can skew results. Earnings Multiple: This approach examines earnings multiples of comparable business sales, adjusted for changes in interest rates. Emphasizing recent earnings so they hold more weight than past years, it provides a more objective and repeatable valuation metric.

While each method has its merits, the earnings multiple approach tends to offer a more tangible assessment of ongoing businesses. Either way, delving deeper into valuation necessitates an understanding of key drivers: Annual Earnings: A fundamental metric.

Earnings Growth: Steady growth often commands higher multiples, as you can see in the P/E multiples of high-growth stocks.

Interest Rates: As rates rise, earnings multiples fall.

Owner Dependence: The degree to which the business relies on its owner is a decisive determinant of value. If, for example, most of the revenue and customer relationships depend on the owner, the business is not worth much without them. Here lies the crucial significance of Economic Engagement, particularly for owners contemplating a sale. The five drivers of Economic Engagement are customer engagement, economic understanding and transparency, economic compensation, and employee participation. By fostering these management structures (or mechanisms, as Jim Collins put it), economically engaged businesses not only drive profitability, but also reduce dependency on owners. In the short term, employees are better equipped to behave like leaders in their work, finding ways to enhance financial results and freeing up managers and owners to focus on the bigger picture. In the long term, this propels the financial value of the whole business.

Intrinsic Value Unlike financial value, intrinsic value is less objective–an intangible yet equally important aspect of business. Intrinsic value is about leaving a positive mark on the world, starting with serving customers diligently. Customers, who could turn to anyone, choose your company. If not for you, they would have to settle for a lesser option. Your ability to serve your customer exceptionally cultivates loyalty, driving repeat business and referrals, and enriching the world one satisfied customer at a time. This is true customer engagement.

The next four drivers of Economic Engagement relate to how employees interact with your business. When employees are clear about objectives and reside in a transparent environment, they are empowered to think and act like owners. When they share in the wealth they help create, they take care of the business and take pride in their role. They go home feeling good about what they accomplished each day. While most companies treat their employees like hired hands, these employees are partners in the business. These individuals, and consequently a bit more of the world, are better off. Implications for Smaller Companies

Let’s say everybody (except maybe your competitors) benefits from the way Economic Engagement drives financial and intrinsic value. How do you realize this value during an ownership transition? Let’s look at 5 scenarios as shown in the chart below:

Current Profit Trajectory: This business continues just as it is, $2 million in annual profits. The projected valuation in 5 years is $12.88 million. Economic Engagement (EE): If the business began successfully using the EE approach, it could arguably double annual profit growth and likely increase the earnings multiple. The projected valuation in 5 years is $22.39 million. EE and Best Practice Sharing: Furthers profit growth by incorporating industry best practices. Compounded with the benefits of EE, the projected valuation in 5 years is $30.52 million. The next scenarios take things to a next level with Rewarding Rollups, addressed in this previous article. This involves conducting your own industry rollup like our friends at MSA have done in the civil engineering industry. Learn how their valuation has increased sixfold in the last 5 years: “How Employee Ownership Becomes Employee Engagement.” Rewarding Rollups (~10 companies): Earnings multiple doubles from 4 to 8, due to larger scale. The projected valuation in 5 years is $39.81 million. Rewarding Rollups and Best Practice Sharing: Furthers profit growth and increases the earnings multiple to 9. The projected valuation in 5 years is $54.93 million.

Unlocking the worth of your company entails a holistic understanding of both financial and intrinsic value, to see where you are and where you could be. Improving the value of your company is a lot of work. But the job is a whole lot easier when your employees are trusted partners.

