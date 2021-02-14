It's Valentine's Day, and that means it's time for thinking about love, relationships, and the next installment of my 365 inspirational quotes for 2021, one month at a time.

If you like these kinds of compilations, feel free to download my free ebook, 365+ Top Inspirational Quotes, which includes top selections from past years.

Here's the installment for February:

1. "People always fall in love with the most perfect aspects of each other's personalities. Who wouldn't? Anybody can love the most wonderful parts of another person. But that's not the clever trick. The really clever trick is this: Can you accept the flaws?"

--Elizabeth Gilbert

2. "When looking for a life partner, my advice to women is date all of them: the bad boys, the cool boys, the commitment-phobic boys, the crazy boys. But do not marry them. The things that make the bad boys sexy do not make them good husbands. When it comes time to settle down, find someone who wants an equal partner. Someone who thinks women should be smart, opinionated, and ambitious. Someone who values fairness and expects or, even better, wants to do his share in the home. These men exist and, trust me, over time, nothing is sexier."

--Sheryl Sandberg

3. "When women are safe and happy, everyone else follows and it creates a better relationship for everyone."

--Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble, location-based dating app on which women initiate most contact

4. "When you have seen as much of life as I have, you will not underestimate the power of obsessive love."

--J. K. Rowling

5. "Obviously I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle."

--Barack Obama

6. "Even more, I had never meant to love him. One thing I truly knew - knew it in the pit of my stomach, in the center of my bones, knew it from the crown of my head to the soles of my feet, knew it deep in my empty chest - was how love gave someone the power to break you"

--Stephenie Meyer

7. "What counts in making a happy marriage is not so much how compatible you are but how you deal with incompatibility."

--Leo Tolstoy

8. "Far too many people are looking for the right person, instead of trying to be the right person."

--Gloria Steinem

9. "Just as being an entrepreneur isn't for everyone, neither is sharing a bed with one."

--Laura Shear

10. "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you."

--A. A. Milne

11. "There's a big difference between falling in love with someone and falling in love with someone and getting married. Usually, after you get married, you fall in love with the person even more."

―Dave Grohl

12. "I think I make more money than you think I do."

--Sara Blakely, self-made billionaire, describing a conversation with her then-future husband, Jesse Itzler

13. "When she walked past my history class, I was immediately smitten. But did I know at that exact moment that she would be my wife? Did I imagine the wedding and the reception and the four unreturnable Crock-Pots? Of course not. All I knew was that I wanted to know her. I wanted to be near her. I wanted her to know me."

--Brad Meltzer, talking about his wife (they started dating in high school)

14. Spouses should spend at least one full hour each day talking together about subjects that have nothing to do with their work or business."

--Brian Tracy

15. "I don't think women can have it all. I just don't think so...My husband and I have been married for 34 years, and we have two daughters. And every day you have to make a decision about whether you are going to be a wife or a mother. In fact, many times during the day you have to make those decisions."

--Indra Nooyi

16. "Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards."

--Ben Franklin

17. "There's no substitute for a great love who says, 'No matter what's wrong with you, you're welcome at this table.'"

--Tom Hanks

18. "Who, being loved, is poor?"

--Oscar Wilde

19. "I would not be the woman I am if I did not go home to that man. It just gives me such a foundation."

--Beyonce, talking about her husband Jay-Z

20. "The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time."

--Julia Child

21. "He does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute's peace and he's right about that."

--Dolly Parton, discussing her husband of 50+ years, Carl Thomas Dean

22. "Love is a canvas furnished by Nature and embroidered by imagination."

--Voltaire

23. "Of all the investments I ever made, buying Ben's book was the best (except for my purchase of two marriage licenses)."

--Warren Buffett, referring to his initial purchase of a copy of Ben Graham's The Intelligent Investor, and his marriages to Susan Thompson and Astrid Menks

24. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

--Nora Ephron

25. "Dear young people, don't be afraid to marry. A faithful and fruitful marriage will bring you happiness."

--Pope Francis

26. "My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me."

--Winston Churchill

27. "In every good marriage, it helps sometimes to be a little deaf."

--Ruth Bader Ginsburg

28. "The heart has its reasons which reason knows not."

--Blaise Pascal